Crystal View Capital Fund IV Achieves Remarkable Q1 Performance Delivering 6.2% Cash on Cash Return

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal View Capital Fund IV, LP is pleased to announce for the first quarter of 2024 it generated cash flow to cover 78% of the accrued preferred return for the quarter coverage translating to an approximate 6.2% cash on cash return.

"Given the Fund's 2023 vintage and we are in the preliminary stages of our value creation plan at most assets, we are thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of Fund IV in the first quarter," said Matthew Ricciardella, Managing Partner, and Principal at Crystal View Capital. "Our team's dedication to diligent investment underwriting and operational efficiencies has resulted in performance exceeding our initial projections.

Crystal View Capital Fund IV, LLC ("The Fund") is targeting to raise $200 million in equity capital. The Fund has a specialized focus on acquiring off-market self-storage and mobile home communities. The Fund's in-house asset management team drives long term value to portfolio properties through its operational expertise and extensive experience in the self-storage and manufactured housing sectors. To date, the Fund has closed on 10 acquisitions since inception.

In addition, the Fund presently has over $70 million in assets consisting of over 95% mobile home communities in its acquisition pipeline targeted to close in the next 30-60 days.

For more information about Crystal View Capital Fund IV, LP, and its investment strategy, please visit www.crystalviewcapital.com or reach out to our team at [email protected].

About Crystal View Capital:

Crystal View Capital is a private equity real estate firm that focuses on the acquisition and management of opportunistic self-storage facilities and manufactured housing communities. The firm creates value by sourcing deals primarily off-market and utilizing their in-house management team to influence property performance. Please contact our team to receive an executive overview and learn more about making an investment in Crystal View Capital Fund IV, LP.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Team

702-541-6379

[email protected]

