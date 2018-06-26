Crystal View Capital Solidifies Position as the Top Performing Value Add Fund in North America

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal View Capital Fund I, LLC is pleased to announce its Preqin ranking as the #1 Value Add Real Estate Fund in North America based on internal rate of return (net to LP). Preqin is an independent 3rd party company that provides data and intelligence services to the alternative asset industry. Preqin thoroughly screens funds by performance and benchmarks net performance against peers so that institutional investors can make informed investment decisions.

"We are delighted to be recognized as the industry leader based on our returns. Our goal from the outset was to provide our limited partners with returns that could not be matched elsewhere. Since Fund I is fully subscribed, we are now raising equity and buying properties in our 2nd Fund – and our goal shall remain the same," said Matthew Ricciardella the managing partner of Crystal View Capital Fund I & Fund II.

Preqin Ranking Details:

70.4% Internal Rate of Return to Limited Partners net of fees

2.36x Multiple of Invested Capital (MOIC) to Limited Partners net of fees

Crystal View Capital Fund I's performance exceeded the median North American value add fund by 57.8% (70.4% vs 12.7%)

Performance Overview Called (%) Distributed (%) DPI Rem. Value (%) RVPI Multiple (X) Net IRR (%) As At Quartile Crystal View Capital Fund I 100.0 21.0 215.0 2.36 70.4 31-Mar-2018 1st Median Fund: 2015 / US / Real Estate (Value Added) 66.3 7.7 103.1 1.16 12.7

Crystal View Capital Fund I vs Median 33.7 13.3 111.9 1.21 57.8



About Crystal View Capital Fund I, LLC:

Crystal View Capital is a real estate investment partnership that focuses on the acquisition and management of Self Storage and Manufactured Housing Communities in the Western US. Please contact our offices to receive an executive overview and learn more about making an investment in Crystal View Capital Fund II.

