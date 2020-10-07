CrystalGenomics Appoints Gavin Choy, as President, CG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Lead Pipeline Expansion and Global Operations

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrystalGenomics, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 083790), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in unmet medical need areas of inflammation, oncology, and infectious disease, today announced the appointment of Gavin Choy, PharmD, MBA as President of CG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CrystalGenomics' subsidiary focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics. Dr. Choy most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Apollomics, Inc.

"As a senior leader in multiple prior biotech companies and a scientific or operational advisor of several others, Gavin has extensive experience in leading biotech innovation from early stage research through commercialization of therapies. His significant insights will be invaluable to CrystalGenomics as we advance our pipeline assets for the potential treatment of a broad range of diseases and seek additional assets to develop," said Dr. Joong Myung Cho, Chairman, CG Pharmaceuticals and CrystalGenomics.

Gavin Choy, PharmD, MBA

Dr. Choy brings to CrystalGenomics a proven track record in drug development and global development operations. He has led cross functional teams in areas of clinical research, development operations, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, project and alliance management, medical writing, field liaisons, clinical pharmacology, IT, legal, and public relations in therapeutic areas of infectious disease, hematology and oncology, immuno-oncology, and vaccines. Through design and leading the formation of high-performing teams, Dr. Choy has built successful global organizations leading to the advancement of pipeline assets, multiple INDs and commercialized drug products. Dr. Choy has designed corporate strategies leading to successful financings and instrumental in in-licensing opportunities at prior organizations. Dr. Choy received a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Southern California, completed post-doctorate training at the Department of Veteran Affairs, and holds a Health Care focused Master of Business Administration from the Paul Merage School of Business, University of California, Irvine.

About CrystalGenomics

CrystalGenomics is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and has a U.S. subsidiary (CG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) in Orinda California for the management of global clinical trials, and is publicly traded on the KOSDAQ exchange. In addition to several clinical stage programs in development, the Company has a marketed product, Acelex® (polmacoxib), a next generation NSAID indicated for osteoarthritis and has recently added manufacturing and commercialization capabilities through multiple acquisitions. For more information, please visit: www.cgxinc.com or www.crystalgenomics.com.

SOURCE CrystalGenomics Inc.

