Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% from 2022 to 2027|Favorable Government Regulations regarding the use of Fossil Fuels to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size is expected to grow by USD 56.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 18.17% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 60% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the major contributors to the market. There is a rapid shift towards renewable energy sources such as solar and wind due to rising greenhouse gas emissions in China and India. Furthermore, China has announced a goal to become carbon neutral by 2060 and increase its dependency on natural energy sources. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Favorable government regulations regarding the use of fossil fuels are a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the various government support to consumers and producers through subsidies, tax breaks, and incentives. Furthermore, many other countries are developing policies to encourage the development of solar energy technologies. Feed-in Tariff (FiT) policy is launched to encourage investment in renewable energy-related technologies and includes reduced sun exposure, eligibility criteria, bonuses, and various other subsidies. Hence, these government initiatives are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increased adoption of microgrids is a major trend in the market. A microgrid is a little power framework with its own generation and storage resources. Microgrids can work on their own or with other small power grids. When a microgrid is incorporated into the main power grid, it is known as a hybrid microgrid. Furthermore, they are considered more reliable as they are not affected by main power failures and reduce the cost of extending the network in remote areas such as villages.

Significant Challenges

The rise in alternative sources of energy is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The main reason is the cost of setting up a renewable energy farm to generate electricity is very high. Furthermore, the amount of electricity which is generated from renewable energy sources is very less as compared to fossil fuels. Reducing the cost of natural gas can help in increasing the amount of electricity generated from natural gas. This is the main issue for the vendors in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market Players:

The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the vendors are:

Canadian Solar Inc., Emeren, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Moser Solar, Motech Industries Inc., Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Su kam Power, SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market by Product (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Utility sectors), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the monocrystalline segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are made by forming pure silicon rods and cutting them into wafers. The cell comprises single-crystal silicon for the progression of current produced by electrons. As a result, monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules outperform polycrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules in terms of efficiency. Hence, the benefits are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

The distributed solar power generation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 73,305.26 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), installation sites (on-grid and off-grid), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East, and Africa). The increasing investments in renewable energy are one of the key factors driving market growth during the forecast period.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 47.16 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, residential, and utility), deployment (ground-mounted and rooftop), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing government support for solar power technology is one of the key factors driving market growth during the forecast period.

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, Turkey, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canadian Solar Inc., Emeren, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Moser Solar, Motech Industries Inc., Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Su kam Power, SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

