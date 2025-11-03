Crystallization Strategies for API Development and Scale-Up, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how crystallization strategies can optimize API development and scale-up. Attendees will understand the importance of crystallization in API development and manufacturing. The featured speakers will discuss strategies for solid form selection and control. Attendees will gain insight into scale-up challenges and solutions, as well as the role of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and Quality by Design (QbD) in crystallization process design. The speakers will share case studies from development to commercial scale.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystallization is a vital step in the development and production of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), playing a pivotal role in defining the purity, stability and manufacturability of APIs. It has a direct influence on key quality aspects, including purity, polymorphic form, particle size distribution and downstream processability. This webinar will cover the scientific and engineering principles that regulate crystallization, such as nucleation kinetics, supersaturation control and solid form selection.

Attendees will learn about the strategic selection of solvents, the development of strong crystallization techniques and the challenges of scaling up from lab to plant. The featured speakers will cover critical tools and methods for monitoring and controlling crystallization, such as Process Analytical Technology (PAT), as well as how to apply Quality by Design (QbD) principles to maintain consistency and regulatory compliance.

This webinar will provide a thorough knowledge of how crystallization decisions made at the bench can affect downstream operations, cost and time to market using real-world case studies and practical examples.

Register for this webinar to learn how crystallization strategies can optimize API development and scale-up.

Join experts from Aragen, Jayadeva Sajankila, VP & Head, Chemical Development Solutions; and Nilesh C Hastak, SSBB, Associate Director, Particle Science & Engineering, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Crystallization Strategies for API Development and Scale-Up.

