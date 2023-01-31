Crystal's Hedge Fund Platform Outperformed Markets in 2022, Company Data Shows

In 2022, Crystal's Hedge Fund Platform generated net positive returns of 3.83%, outperforming the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (-4.25%), the HFR FOF Index (-4.7%), and the S&P 500 Total Return Index (-18.1%). Crystal's total AUM grew by 20%, as the firm witnessed a 32% growth in new advisory relationships.

Crystal onboarded five new hedge funds to the platform in 2022. Crystal's platform assets were majority allocated (54%) to institutional multi-strategy hedge funds, while the rest remained extremely diversified among global macro, long/short equity, distressed securities, relative value, and event-driven strategies.

In addition to increasing the number of hedge funds available on its platform, Crystal onboarded 17 new private market funds, with growth equity the biggest allocation by strategy, followed by buyout, private credit, venture, and real assets.

Crystal's investment team, led by Mr. Brod who has been sourcing institutional alternative investment managers for over two decades, guided the way for the platform's recent onboarding. Additionally, Crystal strives for a conflict-free manager selection process when onboarding some of the largest and established managers the industry has to offer while not receiving any fees or kickbacks for their selection. The roster is carefully curated based on the merit of a manager's respective strategies, and their proven ability to perform throughout multiple market cycles.

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital, LLC is an investment adviser registered as such with the SEC since February 20, 2007. Registration with the SEC does not suggest a certain level of skill or training. Additional information regarding Crystal's registration status with the SEC and its advisory practices is available via its registration statement and Form ADV, Part 2A, a copy of which can be obtained by typing in Crystal Capital Partners, LLC via the SEC's investment adviser consumer website link here: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov. Please see important disclosures below including award recognition disclosures and performance below.

