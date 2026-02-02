Crystalys Therapeutics Expands Phase 3 RUBY Study With First Patients Dosed at European Sites

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystalys Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing the significant unmet medical needs of people living with gout, today announced that the first patients have been dosed at clinical sites in Europe in its Phase 3 RUBY study (NCT07089875) evaluating dotinurad, a next-generation, once-daily oral URAT1 inhibitor for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout.

The RUBY study is part of Crystalys' global Phase 3 clinical development program for dotinurad, which is being evaluated as a potential second-line treatment option for patients with gout who do not respond adequately to allopurinol.

"Expanding patient dosing into European sites is a key milestone for the RUBY study and we look forward to continued progress as enrollment advances" said James Mackay, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Crystalys Therapeutics.

About the RUBY Study

The RUBY study (NCT07089875) is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicenter study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of dotinurad in approximately 500 patients with hyperuricemia associated with gout. Study participants will be given dotinurad orally once a day for up to 64 weeks.

About Gout

Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. It is a condition that is very debilitating for patients and characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and tenderness in one or more joints. This disease arises from excess uric acid in the body, known as 'hyperuricemia,' which causes buildup of uric acid crystals and inflammation, leading to tophaceous gout in people with chronic or undertreated disease. Despite available therapies that aim to reduce uric acid levels below the target 6 mg/dL, a major treatment gap remains between first-line xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOIs) and last-line uricase therapy. Currently, no suitable second-line options exist in the U.S. or E.U., leaving a critical unmet need for patients who fail to respond to first-line treatments.

About Crystalys Therapeutics

Crystalys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company transforming the treatment of gout. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and co-founded by Catalys Pacific and Novo Holdings, Crystalys brings together a world-class team with deep expertise in gout drug development, dedicated to delivering more effective options for people living with gout. The company's lead candidate, dotinurad, is a next-generation, once daily oral, URAT1 inhibitor in clinical development as a second-line therapy aimed to reduce uric acid, gout flares and tophi. Dotinurad was invented by Fuji Yakuhin and has obtained regulatory approval in Japan, China, Philippines and Thailand. With best-in-class potential for both safety and efficacy, dotinurad is supported by clinical data from multiple Asian markets where it is approved. Crystalys is advancing dotinurad in global Phase 3 trials toward regulatory approval and commercial launch.

