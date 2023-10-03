CS Disco, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against CS Disco, Inc. Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is November 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class lawsuit has been filed against CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAW) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CS Disco common stock between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that during the Class Period, "CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time." The complaint also alleges that "[w]hile the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was 'usage driven' and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Class Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth."

The complaint further alleges that "[t]he truth began to emerge on August 11, 2022, when CS Disco released financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that shocked investors and analysts alike. Not only did the Company's revenue growth taper drastically [as compared to] past quarters, but the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year."

On August 12, 2022, CS Disco shares fell 54%, to close at $13.43 per share, down $15.53 per share.

