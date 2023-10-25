CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAW) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CS Disco's common stock between July 21, 2021, and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/law.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, "CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time." The complaint also alleges that "while the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was 'usage driven' and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Class Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth."

The complaint further alleges that "[t]he truth began to emerge on August 11, 2022, when CS Disco released financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that shocked investors and analysts alike. Not only did the Company's revenue growth taper drastically [as compared to] past quarters, but the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year." On August 12, 2022, CS Disco common shares dropped 53%, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in CS Disco you have until November 20, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The case is being handled on a contingency fee basis.

