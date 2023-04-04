CS Energy and CVE North America Break Ground on 22 MW Portfolio of Community Solar Projects in New York

National renewable energy firm partners with CVE North America to provide savings to low-to-moderate income residents

EDISON, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy and CVE North America announced that they have broken ground on a 22 MW portfolio of four community solar projects in Western New York State. CVE North America developed these projects, all of which will utilize Solar FlexRack solar trackers. These projects will bring the total amount of solar energy projects completed between CS Energy and CVE North America to over 50 MW. All four projects will provide discounted electricity bills for over 4,000 low-to-middle income residents and are expected to reach completion by Q4 of 2023.

Members of CS Energy, CVE North America, and Supervisors from Sheridan town and Pomfret town gathered at the ceremonial groundbreaking event.

"We chose CS Energy for this set of projects due to our strong alignment in terms of transparency, integrity and efficiency," said Ben Dereume, Technical Director of CVE North America. "CS Energy provided exceptional customer service on the last seven projects we completed together in Massachusetts - from value engineering to overcoming supply chain constraints to assisting with permit and town requests. We fully anticipate CS Energy will prove to be a reliable partner on these additional projects as well."

All four of these projects will contribute to New York State maintaining its position as the number one community solar market in the country. On average, community solar projects in New York have been found to provide a 5 to 10 percent discount on energy bills for local residents, which is particularly important given that this 22 MW portfolio will benefit thousands of low-to-moderate income residents. These projects also reflect the growing trend of community solar throughout the nation, with Wood Mackenzie predicting that community solar capacity in the United States will double by 2027.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to apply our expertise in site optimization, strategic procurement and efficient execution of high quality solar projects for such an impactful set of community solar projects," said Lance Dunning, Vice President of Business Development at CS Energy. "We look forward to building upon our five-year long partnership with CVE to help supply more affordable clean, renewable energy that can be consumed locally by residents."

In addition to providing savings to local residents in Western New York State, this portfolio of projects will also contribute to the state's goal to generate 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and the governor's goal to achieve 10 GW of solar by 2030. In total, these projects will also have the effect of avoiding greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 192,330 miles driven by gasoline-powered cars per year.

About CS Energy:

CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) renewable energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy has successfully designed and installed over 1.5 GW of solar and 470 MWh of energy storage projects across the United States. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders as a trusted and long-term partner.

About CVE North America:

CVE North America is an independent solar power producer based in New York City. It has the personal attributes of a small to medium sized company and the skills, experience, and financial assets of a large group. The company currently has plans to expand to over 450 MW across the United States by 2026. CVE draws on the international expertise of its parent company, CVE Group, which has been recognized for financing, building and operating ground-mounted solar installations in communities for 12 years. CVE Group has over 630 MW in operation and construction in France, Chile, South Africa, and the US. CVE Group is invested to ensure the highest environmental and qualitative performance. It is ISO 9001 (quality management system) and ISO 14001 (environmental management system) certified.

