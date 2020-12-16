CS Energy Completes Its Best Year on Record

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries, is proud to announce that 2020 has been one of the company's most productive and award-winning years on record.

The company reached a major milestone in 2020: successfully installing over 1 gigawatt of solar projects nationwide. CS Energy is one of only ten companies in the country to have reached this achievement. Among other notable milestones, CS Energy tripled its energy storage business in 2020, having been awarded more than 200 MWhs of storage projects, with an additional 100 MWhs already contracted in the pipeline.

CS Energy also earned recognition from several regional and industry organizations in 2020. The company was named the Top US Commercial Solar Installer by global research firm Woods Mackenzie, and named the #2 Solar + Storage Installer in the country by Solar Power World. CS Energy was recognized for its safety record by the New Jersey Governor and named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ. Company leadership was also acknowledged by multiple organizations, including CS Energy CEO Matthew Skidmore being named an Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.

"2020 has been a truly unforgettable year for CS Energy," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "While facing the pandemic, we were able to keep our team safe and productive. From completing a gigawatt of solar projects to being named one of the best places to work, our achievements have enabled us to provide high-quality renewable energy projects across the country and to grow a team that brings to life our values of customer service and dependability. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2021 and beyond."

In addition to megawatt growth, CS Energy also continued to grow as an organization, increasing its workforce to more than 170 exceptional employees. Additionally, the New Jersey–based firm opened an office in Albany, New York, as it is poised to become the largest solar EPC in the Empire State. Finally, the firm expanded its national footprint, with completed or active projects in 18 states. Next year is projected to be just as prolific, as CS Energy has 400+MW contracted in the pipeline for 2021.

