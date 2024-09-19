CS Genetics Partners with ROSALIND® to Democratize Single-Cell Genomics

Life Science Innovators Partner to Transform the Samples-to-Insight Cycle

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics , an innovative genomics technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with ROSALIND® , the premier SaaS platform empowering life science research across diverse technologies. By combining the wet-bench simplicity of CS Genetics' SimpleCell™ platform with ROSALIND®'s multi-omics analysis, this partnership will help researchers significantly expand their single-cell capabilities.

The integrated solution will unlock insights faster and more efficiently, empowering scientists to drive breakthrough discoveries at a fraction of the traditional cost.

"At CS Genetics, we've developed the SimpleCell™ platform to redefine the economics of single-cell genomics, removing the need for expensive instruments and slashing per-sample costs," said Jay Harger, Chief Operating Officer at CS Genetics. "By partnering with ROSALIND®, we're enabling biopharma and academic teams to run much larger, more rigorous single-cell projects while accessing best-in-class analysis and collaboration tools."

The CS Genetics solution introduces a unique instrument-free, solution-phase platform powered by Kinetic Confinement, that delivers unprecedented simplicity and scalability. With its ability to integrate into standard lab workflows at lower costs, both biopharma and academic researchers can now conduct larger single-cell studies, generating critical insights with speed and scale.

"We're thrilled to partner with CS Genetics because they've solved two key barriers to single-cell adoption: complexity and cost," said Tim Wesselman, ROSALIND® Chief Executive Officer. "SimpleCell™ allows biopharma teams to scale up their single-cell research like never before, while ROSALIND® provides the analytical power to quickly interpret, collaborate on, and leverage those insights. Together, we're not just speeding up science—we're maximizing ROI by enabling more projects and empowering larger scientific teams."

This partnership aims to democratize single-cell genomics, bringing this cutting-edge technology to more biopharma companies and academic labs while enhancing scientific collaboration and discovery.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in Cambridge, UK and San Diego, California. The company has developed a radically new, instrument-free platform for single-cell genomics with disruptive simplicity, speed, and scalability that will launch a new era of NGS-based cellular analysis. The company's technology leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, and plugs seamlessly into standard, widespread lab infrastructure. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, visit www.csgenetics.com .

About Rosalind

ROSALIND is a leading cloud-based SaaS platform that empowers life science researchers to analyze, interpret, and collaborate on multi-omic data with ease—no coding required. Rosalind Intelligence enhances every stage of the research process, from data integration to generating actionable insights. By supporting seamless collaboration across teams and technologies, ROSALIND accelerates discoveries in biopharma, academia, and clinical research. Committed to partnering across the life sciences ecosystem, ROSALIND integrates data from diverse technologies, recognizing that scientists need a unified platform to unlock the secrets of biology. Today, it continues to lead innovation in gene expression, single-cell, and spatial biology research. For more information, visit www.rosalind.bio .

