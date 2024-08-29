CS Genetics Promotes Jay Harger, PhD to Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Stubbington, PhD, to Chief Scientific Officer

Promotions expand C-suite leadership as company transitions to commercial operation and commences development of large-scale single cell product pipeline.

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics, a privately held genomics technology company, today announced the promotion of Jay Harger, PhD, to the position of Chief Operating Officer, and of Mike Stubbington, PhD, to the position of Chief Scientific Officer.

In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Jay will be responsible for leading the company's global operations strategy that will include facilities, manufacturing, supply chain, and program management. Jay originally joined CS in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Operations, prior to which he was at Illumina for over 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles, including Senior Director of Product Management, where he oversaw Illumina's core Library Prep strategy, and Senior Director of Portfolio Management, where he led program management and R&D support for Illumina's entire $3.5B on market product portfolio.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Mike will be responsible for leading the company's global research and development group and will also serve as site head for the company's UK operations based in Cambridge. Mike originally joined CS in 2023 as Vice President of Research and Development, prior to which he held a variety of roles both developing and applying single cell technologies. This included his work at 10x Genomics, where he led development of the Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping (BEAM) product line for applications in immunoprofiling and therapeutic discovery, and at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, where he led the Institute's Human Cell Atlas (HCA) organization.

CS Genetics has developed a next generation, instrument free platform for single cell genomics that leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement to produce simple, scalable, and accessible workflows that plug seamlessly into standard lab infrastructure. This disruptive platform will expand the reach of single cell genomics to major, underserved segments such as new-to-single cell customers and biopharma, and significantly broaden the use of single cell as a tool for scientific discovery.

"Mike and Jay have been crucial in bringing our single cell platform from whiteboard concept to commercial products in just a few years. Their promotions are hugely well-deserved, and their leadership in these new roles will continue to be catalytic as we now shift attention to our first commercial launch and revving up our new product engine for the quarters and years to come" said Luke Edelman, founder, board member, and Chief Technology Officer at CS Genetics.

"It has been fantastic working with Mike and Jay, two very talented and seasoned executives, and to observe their growth over the past two years. They both have been instrumental in leading their teams to bring our SimpleCell™ scRNA-Seq product to commercial stage", said Tim Wright, board Director and interim CEO at CS Genetics, and General Partner at Time BioVentures.

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in Cambridge, UK and San Diego, California. The company has developed a radically new, instrument-free platform for single-cell genomics with disruptive simplicity, speed, and scalability that will launch a new era of NGS-based cellular analysis. The company's technology leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, and plugs seamlessly into standard, widespread lab infrastructure. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, please contact [email protected].

