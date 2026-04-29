C&S Secures Eight-Figure Investment, Led by $10M from Einhorn Collaborative, to Advance Campus Civic Culture

Initiative aims to reach 4.5 million students across 400 institutions over five years, anchored by a coalition of 135+ college and university presidents

PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing young people as effective, lifelong citizens, announced today that it has secured a major eight-figure investment, anchored by a $10 million commitment from Einhorn Collaborative, a foundation dedicated to advancing social connection and cohesion across America.

At a time of increased polarization on campus, this investment marks the launch of a campaign to transform campus civic culture and reach 4.5 million students across 400 higher education institutions over the next five years. Spanning the full breadth of American higher education, the project will cover red, blue, and purple states and engage two- and four-year universities; public and private colleges; and Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions.

The investment will accelerate the reach and impact of C&S's College Presidents for Civic Preparedness coalition, a first-of-its-kind consortium of more than 135 college and university presidents representing over 800,000 students. The initiative is poised to become a leading national response to campus polarization and help colleges build a stronger culture of working across differences. It will equip university leadership and students with the tools necessary to engage collaboratively through productive conversations, using credible information, and solving community problems.

"At a moment when AI is reshaping how we work, the ability to communicate across differences, use credible information, and solve real problems together aren't 'soft' skills anymore," said Rajiv Vinnakota, president of C&S. "They're the skills that will determine who succeeds and who will strengthen the country. Colleges that teach, practice, and prove these abilities aren't just preparing students for jobs—they're preparing them to build trust and move the country forward. That's the human advantage, and it's what higher education must lead."

Participating presidents have adopted three shared Civic Commitments: preparing the next generation of well-informed, engaged citizens; defending free expression, civil discourse, and critical inquiry as essential civic norms; and increasing students' thoughtful engagement with the effective functioning of democracy. The investment will enable C&S to improve programming at existing member institutions and expand the coalition to new campuses.

"College Presidents for Civic Preparedness is a powerful example of how higher education can lead in this moment," said Jon Alger, president of American University. "At American University, we're working to ensure every student builds the skills to engage across differences and contribute meaningfully to their communities. This coalition is helping turn that vision into reality at scale."

The College Presidents for Civic Preparedness coalition, convened by C&S, has grown from 15 founding members at its August 2023 launch to more than 135 presidents today and spans community colleges, HBCUs, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and major public and private universities.

"Higher education plays an indispensable role in how the next generation learns to build relationships across differences, collaborate with others on issues of shared concern, and become engaged members of their communities. C&S has built something rare: a coalition of presidents willing to lead and implement that change across all facets of their institutions," said Jennifer Hoos Rothberg, executive director of Einhorn Collaborative. "This kind of transformational effort is made possible by David Einhorn's unwavering dedication to support young people's civic skills and mindsets, and it's one we are committed to advancing alongside C&S and other funding partners."

The $10 million anchor commitment from Einhorn Collaborative aims to inspire broader philanthropic investment and build momentum toward the campaign's broader goal. The commitment has already drawn a coalition of funders who share the same dedication to civic preparedness—including Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, Black Family Philanthropies, The F. M. Kirby Foundation, John Templeton Foundation, Lubetzky Family Foundation, Lumina Foundation, Stand Together, The Starr Foundation, The Tepper Foundation and others—reflecting a growing conviction across philanthropy that helping young people build civic skills is essential to preparing the next generation to move the country forward.

About Einhorn Collaborative

Einhorn Collaborative is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to fostering social connection and cohesion in the U.S. We work with community leaders, researchers, practitioners, culture makers, and funders to help Americans build stronger relationships, embrace our differences, and rediscover our shared humanity, so we can solve our most urgent challenges together.

About C&S

Founded in 1945 as the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, C&S (cands.org) sparks young people to help build a strong and thriving America. Guided by the Power of &, C&S is grounded in a simple belief: young people with ideas—not institutions with ideologies—make our country stronger. We meet young people where they are—on campuses, at work, and in their communities—creating clear pathways for discovery, collaboration, and fresh civic solutions. Across all of our work, C&S helps young people practice three essential civic skills: having productive conversations; using credible information; and collaborating to create solutions.

SOURCE C&S