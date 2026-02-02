C&S Wholesale Grocers Announces A Supply Agreement With Sedano's Supermarkets

C&S CONTINUES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC GROWTH IN THE SOUTHEAST

KEENE, N.H., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC ("C&S") today announced it has signed a new supply agreement with Sedano's Supermarkets, Florida's leading Hispanic grocery retailer. This agreement makes C&S the primary supplier for this leading grocery retailer, providing an expansive assortment and mix, as well as distribution, transportation, procurement, merchandising and retail services for 32 Sedano's Supermarkets.

"We're excited for our partnership with Sedano's Supermarkets — a grocer that has been at the heart of the Hispanic community for more than six decades," stated Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer, C&S. "The Southeast continues to be an important driver for our long-term growth, and this is another critical partnership that broadens our impact across the region."

"Our stores provide an unparalleled assortment for our shoppers, and we look forward to C&S's partnership in helping us deliver a quality shopping experience to our valued customers for many years to come," said Agustin Herran, Chief Executive Officer, Sedano's Supermarkets.

This exciting announcement follows a series of strategic investments in the Southeast. Last year, C&S, as part of a consortium of private investors, acquired The Winn-Dixie Company from ALDI U.S. C&S made this investment as part of its commitment to the overall Southeast network. In addition, C&S announced an agreement to acquire the Lumberton distribution center from SpartanNash. Subsequently, C&S announced and then closed on our acquisition of the entire SpartanNash Company. C&S also announced a partnership with Atlantic Grocery Supply to provide wholesale supply solutions to retailers in the Caribbean, Central and South America and partner on sales to Florida-based independent retail customers.

"As C&S transforms and expands in the Southeast, our team members are our competitive edge," Eric Winn added. "This is an exciting opportunity to continue driving our legacy of braggingly happy customers in the region as our industry evolves."

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at www.cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Julie Drake

Vice President, Assistant Treasurer

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers