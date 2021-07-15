C&S Wholesale Grocers Enters Into A Definitive Purchase Agreement With Piggly Wiggly® Midwest

KEENE, N.H., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has entered into a definitive agreement with Piggly Wiggly® Midwest with the intent to purchase the Wisconsin-based wholesaler. Piggly Wiggly® Midwest operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style program. Since 1911, Sheboygan, Wisconsin has been the home to Piggly Wiggly® Midwest's headquarters where it has its corporate offices and two of its distribution centers. A third distribution center is located in Milwaukee.

"With more than 102 years in the rapidly changing grocery industry, the foundation of C&S's success has been our ability to adapt and innovate ahead of market trends to better serve our customers. It's this legacy that drives our unrelenting focus on innovative go-to-market strategies and customer service. We consistently review opportunities to grow and expand into new geographies, segments and services to ensure the Company's long-term success," said Rick Cohen, Executive Chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

As part of the acquisition, C&S will operate 11 Piggly Wiggly® Midwest corporate stores and service 14 Butera Market stores in the Chicagoland region, as well as 84 Wisconsin franchisees under the Piggly Wiggly® brand. As part of this agreement, the current distribution centers and offices will continue to operate. The sale transaction is anticipated to close end of July 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

"Although it has been a very difficult decision, the sale of Piggly Wiggly® Midwest to C&S is a natural next step for this historic brand. Piggly Wiggly® is more than a supermarket, it is a family of franchise operators, employees and loyal Pig Point customers too. C&S has the experience and knowledge to ensure that this 100-year old icon continues for the next 100 years," said Paul Butera Sr., President, Piggly Wiggly® Midwest and Founder, Butera Market.

"The purchase of Piggly Wiggly® Midwest is a natural expansion of our already successful Piggly Wiggly® Carolina business and reinforces our strong commitment to this beloved brand. It is a well-established legend in grocery retail that is valued by customers for its competitive pricing and focus on service," said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

"As part of this transaction, the Butera family is happy to announce that they have committed to retaining C&S as their primary supplier for their Butera Market stores. We look forward to working with C&S and expanding our partnership for another successful 50 years," stated Joseph Butera, President, Butera Market. Paul Sr.'s sons — Joseph and Paul Jr., along with Paul Sr.'s grandson Nicholas (Paul Jr.'s son), will continue and extend the family legacy another generation as they continue running Butera Market's operations.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to enhance our Midwest operations and serve more retail partners and shoppers in this important market. C&S is dedicated to remaining the industry leader through ensuring every one of our customers is a braggingly happy customer," continued Palmer.

Advisors

The Food Partners served as financial advisors to Piggly Wiggly® Midwest and Mayer Law Firm, SC served as legal counsel to Piggly Wiggly® Midwest. Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC served as legal advisor to C&S.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com .

About Butera Market

Butera Market is a family-owned full-service supermarket. Founded in 1963, Butera Finer Foods, now known as Butera Market, has been and continues to be Chicagoland's low price leader. Within its chain of 14 Chicagoland locations, Butera Market, known for providing great values to its customers, also offers a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and a great selection of imported and domestic items from its delicatessen, dairy and grocery departments, creating a truly unique shopping experience, at prices not available at other stores.

