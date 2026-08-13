C&S Wholesale Grocers Expands Retail Footprint as the Majority Owner of The Winn-Dixie Company

KEENE, N.H., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC (C&S) has announced a proposed transaction to be the majority owner of The Winn-Dixie Company (Winn-Dixie). Previously in 2025, C&S, as part of a consortium of private investors, acquired Winn-Dixie from ALDI U.S. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027. Anthony Hucker, chief executive officer of Winn-Dixie, will continue to serve as a special advisor over the coming months. Until transaction close, Raymond Rhee will serve as Winn-Dixie CEO. Winn-Dixie remains committed to its Jacksonville community and will continue to have an office presence.

"The collective insights gathered during our C&S-SpartanNash integration have enabled us to further enhance our support of customers — in all formats — across the United States. Our combination has already strengthened the skills and capabilities we need to win in the marketplace while clearly demonstrating that our continued growth has been greatly enhanced with our transformative M&A," said Eric Winn, chief executive officer of C&S. "To continue to grow in the industry — not only today, but well into the future — there is even more opportunity within our retail footprint, especially in the Southeast," Winn added. "I want to thank Anthony Hucker for his leadership as we continue the strong legacy of C&S and Winn-Dixie for many generations to come."

"Winn-Dixie has always been more than a business to me — it is home. This proposed next step with C&S is a natural evolution of a partnership built on trust, shared purpose and a deep belief in what the hometown grocer still means to the communities we serve. As my role evolves, my commitment to Winn-Dixie only grows stronger, and I have full confidence in Raymond and this leadership team, as they are deeply experienced and fully committed to the future we are building," said Anthony Hucker.

This combination will ensure that Winn-Dixie's strategic growth plans thrive by providing long-term solutions to structural costs and supply chain capabilities. As a hometown grocer based in Florida for more than a century, Winn-Dixie has earned its place as a trusted neighborhood staple by building lasting relationships with customers and communities. That legacy sets the course for Winn-Dixie to continue its strategic growth plan to:

Refresh the Winn-Dixie brand and customer experience;

Open new stores and continue its growth momentum;

Refresh stores and upgrade experiences; and

Offer more of what customers love, including its Own Brands.

"Our industry is rapidly evolving, and this is another important advancement in our ability to support hometown grocers. I look forward to welcoming Winn-Dixie team members into the C&S family. As partners for more than 20 years, this will be a seamless integration that will enable us to leverage efficiencies and economies of scale to drive growth for our team members, customers, shoppers and communities to build on our legacy of braggingly happy customers," continued Winn.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, Davidson Specialty Foods and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers