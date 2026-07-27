C&S Wholesale Grocers Lowers Prices on Thousands of Items Across Midwest Hometown Grocery Stores

"At a time when families are looking for greater value when they shop, we're lowering prices on thousands of grocery products across our company-operated grocery stores, many of which serve rural communities. This investment reflects our commitment to helping shoppers stretch their budgets without compromising on quality, freshness and selection. By making everyday essentials more affordable, we are delivering real savings and continuing our commitment to being the hometown grocer of choice," said Eric Winn, chief executive officer of C&S.

The "New Lower Prices" started rolling out in May, highlighting great value in every aisle with a focus on fresh meats, vegetables and fruit. Lower-priced products are featured on in-store signage with special price tags so shoppers can easily save on:

Fresh meats — from all natural boneless chicken breasts, rib-eye steak, rib roast and lean ground meat to backyard grilling favorites like Nathan's ® all-beef franks and Kingsford ® charcoal briquets;

all-beef franks and Kingsford charcoal briquets; Fresh produce and fruits, including Honeycrisp apples, bell peppers and bananas — and all your family favorites to eat the rainbow; and

Everyday basics — from ketchup, yellow mustard and pickles to pantry staples such as Glad® tall kitchen bags, Dawn® dish detergent and Ziploc® storage bags.

The price tags in every aisle call out the lower prices on thousands of items, with savings displayed to help store guests fill their carts while spending less. Shoppers can save even more through store reward programs and exclusive digital coupons by signing up directly at:

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group™, Davidson Specialty Foods and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union®, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers