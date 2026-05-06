C&S Wholesale Grocers Introduces Sol Select™, Pairing Warmth and Value with Hispanic Influences

The newest OurBrands line reimagines value without compromise, providing everyday essentials throughout the store

KEENE, N.H., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company C&S Wholesale Grocers , LLC ("C&S") today announced the launch of its newest private label brand, Sol Select™. Focused on warmth and value, Sol Select shines a light on the balance between affordability and quality — offering more than 250 frozen, center store, household and dairy products. The collection is C&S's latest offering in its OurBrands portfolio, which also includes Best Yet® and Our Family®.

Focused on warmth and value, Sol Select shines a light on the balance between affordability and quality — offering more than 250 frozen, center store, household and dairy products.

"Sol Select is the perfect addition to C&S's private label portfolio — providing a variety of products at affordable prices to keep shoppers coming back to their favorite stores," said Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer, C&S. "C&S is dedicated to ensuring that our local hometown grocers are the destination of choice for our communities. Sol Select will enable their growth now and for many years to come."

Sol Select was created with daily routines and family traditions in mind, pairing the warmth of sunshine with the value shoppers expect from C&S. The brand's logo draws inspiration from the sun as well as Spanish Talavera tiles. With these Hispanic influences throughout the brand's offerings, Sol Select products also feature colorful, bilingual labels — meeting the modern shoppers' desire for flavors and experiences they're proud to put in their cart.

"Now more than ever, families are looking for brands that don't force them into a trade-off between paying higher prices for trusted value or trading down to save," said Mark McGowan, EVP, Franchise & Retail Solutions and Chief Merchandising Officer, Wholesale, C&S. "Sol Select is made for shoppers who only want the best for their families, offering great products at a great value throughout the store."

To continue providing shoppers with an extensive suite of value-based options, C&S private label products, including Sol Select, are now available at select company retail locations — including Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly® — and to independent retail customers currently supplied by C&S. Sol Select will be available at D&W® Fresh Market, Family Fare® and Martin's Super Markets and to all SpartanNash independent retail customers starting this summer.

For more information about Sol Select and to browse products, visit SolSelect.com.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, Davidson Specialty Foods and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers