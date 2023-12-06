SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket South Africa (CSA) is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with LootMogul, a pioneering sports technology platform, marking a significant milestone in CSA's journey towards digital innovation in sports.

This collaboration is a testament to CSA's commitment to harnessing the potential of technology to revolutionise the cricket experience for fans worldwide.

CSA AND LOOTMOGUL LAUNCH TECH REVOLUTION IN CRICKET EXPERIENCE

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, said: "This is a leap into the future of cricket. It is not just about enhancing the game; it is about revolutionising the fan experience. By leveraging advanced technologies like digital twins and immersive gaming, we are pioneering a new chapter in cricket, offering our fans around the globe unprecedented ways to engage with their favourite sport."

The global sports landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, thanks to technological advancements. From AI and data analytics to virtual reality and blockchain, these innovations are redefining how sports are played, consumed, and experienced. Fans are no longer passive spectators; they are now active participants in a digitally enhanced sports world. This evolution is evident in various sports, from football's use of video assistant referees (VAR) to basketball's adoption of advanced analytics for performance improvement.

Raj Rajkotia, CEO and Founder of LootMogul said: "We are thrilled to partner with Cricket South Africa, one of the premier nations in the Cricket world, with our digitalised real-world assets and gaming strategy; we aim to enhance global fan and brand engagement while creating a whole new revenue stream for all stakeholders. This is a game-changing partnership with CSA."

The CSA-LootMogul partnership will use technological advancements to bring a new dimension to cricket. Digital twins of South African stadiums will provide fans with a virtual yet realistic experience of being in the heart of cricket action. Interactive gaming platforms will enable fans to engage with the sport beyond live matches, creating a year-round connection with cricket.

The fusion of real-world assets with digital innovation allows fans to experience the game in ways previously unimaginable. From exploring virtual replicas of iconic stadiums to interacting with digital avatars of their favourite players, the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds are being blurred, offering a holistic and immersive cricket experience.

With cricket's popularity soaring, particularly in the United States, this partnership is strategically positioned to tap into new markets. The 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles underscore the sport's expanding global influence. CSA's impressive viewership statistics, including a 230% increase in viewership from India, demonstrate the immense potential for digital engagement with a global audience.

The partnership is set to launch on December 10th, during India's tour of South Africa. This event will be a showcase of the potential that this collaboration holds for the future of cricket and sports technology.

ABOUT CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA

Cricket South Africa (CSA), an affiliate of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is the national governing body for the sport of cricket in South Africa and administers all aspects of South African cricket, men, and women, both in the professional and amateur sphere.

ABOUT LOOTMOGUL

LootMogul stands at the forefront of sports technology, offering a platform that combines regenerative AI, blockchain mini-games, and digital collectibles with real-life rewards. Its monetization-first strategy promises sustained engagement and revenue for brands, athletes, and fans.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294035/CSA_LootMogul_cricket_experience.jpg

SOURCE LootMogul