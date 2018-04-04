CSA Cloud Security Congress 2018 to Be Held in Orlando

With today's announcement, the CSA and MISTI are also opening their call for speakers. Cloud Security Alliance Congress North America is a must-attend for cloud professionals looking to stay abreast of technology and industry advancements on all things cloud. The Congress event will be attended by thought leaders, policy and decision makers, representing key industry organizations, cloud customers, and the R&D community. Early-registration pricing is available through September 16, 2018.

"This year's CSA Congress promises to be the most insightful and comprehensive program to date," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "In addition to a speaker roster packed with the brightest minds in the industry, we look forward to hearing from a wide variety of presenters and panelists who will be bringing new concepts and ideas that push known boundaries and make the audience look at familiar topics in a fresh light."

"Cloud security has become de-facto," said Tony Keefe, President and CEO, MISTI. "MISTI is thrilled to be partnering with the CSA to create a forum for any cloud security stakeholder to learn from and engage with their peers in today's era of advanced cloud technologies and capabilities."

The event agenda will be comprised of three tracks covering the following topics:

Secure digital transformation

Cloud migration best practices

Achieving trust in the cloud

Technology governance

Compliance in the cloud

Identity and Access Management in the cloud

Incident response and forensics in the cloud

Application development in the cloud

Interested individuals are invited to submit vendor-neutral papers through May 7, 2018, with an eye to new research, demonstrations, case studies, real-life stories and actionable recommendations that help security practitioners become better business partners who enable their organizations.

Programmed sessions and panel discussions (all panelists must be included in the submission) will be 45 minutes in length. Talks submitted by public relations or marketing firms on behalf of a proposed speaker must include the speaker's contact information; incomplete submissions will not be considered. Submitters will be notified the week of May 21, 2018. Those with questions in advance of submitting a talk should contact Katherine Teitler, Director of Content at MISTI, at kteitler@misti.com.

To stay up-to-date on the latest event news, visit Cloud Security Alliance Congress 2018.

About the Organizers

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments,entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

MIS Training Institute (MISTI)

Founded in 1978, MIS Training Institute (MISTI) is the international leader in audit, IT audit, and information security training, with offices in Boston and London, and has trained more than 200,000 delegates across five continents. MISTI offers a variety of courses and conferences focused on the wide-ranging needs of internal and IT auditors and information security practitioners. The curriculum covers up-to-the-minute topics and provides proven audit and security practices. Training courses are available in a variety of formats and attendees benefit from proven strategies and lessons learned in the real world. Go to www.MISTI.com to learn more.

