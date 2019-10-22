CSA Knoxville Announces Rebrand to Haines Structural Group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Knoxville-based structural engineering firm Haines Structural Group, formally CSA Knoxville, has announced a name change to celebrate 10 years of community partnership and to continue to serve clients and East Tennessee by delivering structural expertise, creativity and passion to every project.

"We are the same firm with the same commitment to the region that we have always had," said Bobby Haines, owner of Haines Structural Group. "We are rebranding to strengthen our commitment to this community and to clearly define who we are and who we have always been. Our purpose is to use our structural engineering skills, resources, and talents to honor God and enrich the lives of those we serve. We strive to honor our community by designing great structures that help shape our growing city. We love Knoxville, and we love working with the architects and contractors who are helping make Knoxville and the East Tennessee region a better place to live."

For the last decade, CSA Knoxville has become a staple in the region for structural engineering services. They have a diverse portfolio with experience in multiple project categories. They have always been flexible and have quickly adapted to the ever-changing project needs of the region. CSA Knoxville has been part of the development of many major projects in the area including Asian Trek, Langur Landing, and Gibbon Trails at the Knoxville Zoo; Hyatt Place Hotel, The Tombras Group, Regas Square, and Balter Beerworks in Downtown Knoxville; and River Rush, Firechaser Express, Whistle Punk Chaser, Lightning Rod, and Wildwood Grove attractions at Dollywood.

"We offer premier quality and unmatched service to every client we work with, and we care about bringing their vision to life," Haines said. "We love helping our clients achieve their goals and we are proud of the structures that we have helped create over the past ten years. We hope to continue doing our part to make Knoxville and the East Tennessee region a wonderful place to live and work for decades to come."

For more information about Haines Structural Group, visit http://www.haines-sg.com/ or call (865)-329-9920.

About Haines Structural Group

Haines Structural Group is a full-service structural engineering firm that provides practical and creative solutions for architects, contractors and owners nationwide who value extraordinary service and premier quality. The Haines team prides itself on being a valued partner to the clients they work with to achieve their vision of creating projects that are as functional as they are beautiful. The foundation of Haines' business is to build relationships and design structures that last a lifetime.

