CSA Medical Announces Metered Cryospray with the RejuvenAir® System for the treatment of Chronic Bronchitis Featured at the 21st World Congress of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology

In a session entitled "The Evolution of Cryotherapy in Bronchoscopy", Scott Parrish, MD, Appleton Wisconsin, reviewed the science of cryobiology highlighting the clinically meaningful differences in temperature and cooling power of various cryotherapy methods. "Liquid Nitrogen, at -196°C, is uniquely able to flash freeze cellular material while preserving the extracellular structures, enabling regrowth of normalized epithelium," summarized Dr. Parrish.

Dr. Robert Browning Jr., Medical Director, Interventional Pulmonology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, who co-chaired the session, presented the technology development of Metered Cryospray (MCS) from benchtop catheter design and dosing, to clinical application for the treatment of Chronic Bronchitis. Unlike end-spray catheter delivery systems, the RejuvenAir System incorporates a circumferential cryospray catheter and unique energy control algorithm which deliver distinct cryospray doses to differing airway diameters.

The RejuvenAir System is designed to address the underlying cause of Chronic Bronchitis, the damaged cilia and mucus-producing goblet cells lining the airways and enable a rejuvenative healing response. SPRAY-CB, the pivotal study of the RejuvenAir System in patients with COPD with Chronic Bronchitis, is actively enrolling at major medical centers across the United States.

About COPD with Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis is the largest disease subset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Bronchitis is inflammation of the bronchial airways. A chronic bronchitis diagnosis is defined by cough with productive sputum of three months duration for two consecutive years. In addition to a chronic inflammation, cough and increased production of mucus, chronic bronchitis may or may not present with obstruction/partially blocked airways due to swelling and excess mucus in the bronchi, or shortness of breath (dyspnea). In the United States, there are an estimated 16 million people with COPD, of which over 9 million have a diagnosis of chronic bronchitis, a subset of COPD. Approximately 700,000 people are hospitalized for symptoms/exacerbations of chronic bronchitis every year. In Europe, there are approximately 23 million people with COPD and approximately 1.5 million hospitalizations per year for COPD.

About CSA Medical

CSA Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures proprietary interventional liquid nitrogen spray cryotherapy systems that utilize software-driven dosimetry and specialty catheters that enable delivery of cryogen spray inside the airways to flash freeze and destroy damaged cells allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing. The RejuvenAir System is approved in the EU and under clinical investigation in the United States. To learn more about our technology or clinical trials, please visit www.rejuvenair.com or www.clinicaltrials.gov [Identifiers: NCT03893370 and NCT03892694].

