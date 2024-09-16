CSA Medical Announces New Scientific Data Utilizing Metered Cryospray with the RejuvenAir® System for the Treatment of Chronic Bronchitis

Research reveals rejuvenative changes in cellular populations indicative of airway remodeling correspond with clinical efficacy and improved quality of life

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSA Medical, Inc., today announced multiple presentations at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Vienna detailing new clinical science supporting Metered CryoSpray (MCS) with the RejuvenAir® System for the treatment of Chronic Bronchitis. In a session entitled, "Cutting-edge concepts in interventional pulmonology: the future is here!" Dr. Christopher Orton, Consultant Respiratory Physician at Royal Brompton Hospital, London U.K, presented research characterizing potential mechanisms of action of bronchial epithelial resurfacing and remodeling utilizing MCS for the treatment of patients with COPD with chronic bronchitis. In addition to confirming the clinical efficacy of Metered CryoSpray to reduce the symptoms associated with chronic bronchitis, he and his colleagues found a reduction in air-trapping and changes in cellular populations indicative of airway remodeling or "rejuvenation".

The RejuvenAir System is a medical device therapy targeting the underlying chronic cough, dysfunctional mucus production and clearance in Chronic Bronchitis. The RejuvenAir System ablates these damaged cells enabling a rejuvenative healing response.

Building on the mechanism of action dataset, Dr. Orton's co-investigators at the National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI), Imperial College London presented further evidence of rejuvenative healing after MCS treatment concluding, the metered cryospray procedure reduced abnormal lung epithelium morphology and altered DNA methylation pathways suggesting a link between the regeneration of epithelial tissues in large airways and improvements in quality of life. "Our initial transcriptomic analyses suggest that these increases in quality of life post MCS treatment may be associated with an improvement in cilia function and lung repair mechanisms and reduced epithelial to mesenchymal transition leading to an enhancement in epithelial barrier integrity," shared Dr. Pankaj Bhavsar, scientific lead at the NHLI.

"We want to thank the clinicians and researchers at Imperial College London investigating the science behind tissue rejuvenation in chronic bronchitis patients who received Metered CryoSpray therapy with RejuvenAir. The science reinforces the statistically significant clinical outcomes from previous studies and we look forward to seeing more positive data from our larger SPRAY-CB pivotal trial next year," said Wendelin Maners, Chief Executive Officer of CSA Medical.

About COPD with Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis is the largest disease subset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Bronchitis is inflammation of the bronchial airways. A chronic bronchitis diagnosis is defined by cough with productive sputum of three months duration for two consecutive years. In addition to chronic inflammation, cough and increased production of mucus, Chronic Bronchitis may or may not present with obstruction/partially blocked airways due to swelling and excess mucus in the bronchi or shortness of breath (dyspnea). In the United States, there are an estimated 16 million people with COPD, of which over 9 million have a diagnosis of Chronic Bronchitis, a subset of COPD.

About CSA Medical

CSA Medical is committed to developing spray cryotherapy devices that improve the lives of people suffering from COPD with Chronic Bronchitis. We are advancing our core liquid nitrogen spray technology, RejuvenAir, to target the underlying chronic cough, dysfunctional mucus production and clearance in chronic bronchitis patients. By targeting and destroying these damaged cells without creating scar tissue, the body can begin the rapid regrowth of new, healthy normal functioning cells in the lung.

RejuvenAir is an investigational device and not currently commercially available in the United States.

