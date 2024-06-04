CSAA Insurance Group Names New Executive Vice President of Commercial Insurance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has named Jeff Huebner executive vice president of commercial insurance, effective immediately. Huebner will be responsible for the distribution of commercial insurance under the Mobilitas brand, launched in 2020 to provide commercial insurance solutions for the sharing economy and mobility sector. He assumes the role vacated by Julie Brown, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Brown will remain with the company until July 1 to support the transition.

"Throughout his career, Jeff has demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive growth and deliver outstanding results. He brings a unique blend of strategic insight and operational expertise that will be crucial as we navigate the evolving landscape of commercial insurance," said Mike Zukerman, CSAA President and CEO. "I would also like to express gratitude to Julie for her contributions and dedication during her tenure. She worked diligently to grow our commercial business, and we are confident that Jeff will build on this solid foundation to lead us into an exciting future."

Huebner has been at CSAA Insurance Group for more than 22 years and brings 30 plus years of deep industry knowledge. He will continue his duties as chief risk officer during the transition, where he oversees the company's enterprise risk management, capital strategy, reinsurance programs, corporate insurance, business resilience, real estate, procurement and security.

In addition, Huebner currently serves in board and advisory capacities at AAA Life Insurance Company, the California FAIR Plan, and the California Wildfire Innovation Fund.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College (Carlisle, Penn.) and Master of Business Administration in Finance from Notre Dame de Namur University (Belmont, Calif.).

