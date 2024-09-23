CSAA Insurance Group Ranks No. 14 on Fast Company's Sixth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

AAA insurer also named a finalist in "Banking, Finance, and Fintech" and "Women Innovators" categories

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has earned the No. 14 spot on Fast Company's sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

CSAA also was named a finalist in the "Banking, Finance, and Fintech" and "Women Innovators" categories.

"I couldn't be prouder of CSAA and its employees for making this honor possible," said Debbie Brackeen, executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer at CSAA Insurance Group. "Being recognized among such a prestigious group of innovators is a testament to the persistent and continuous progress we've made at all levels across the company. We have successfully woven innovation into core processes, giving employees the chance to showcase their ideas and achieving significant positive results."

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year's winners (as well as dozens of additional finalists that appear online) completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

CSAA's notable achievements include:

The company's culture of innovation and embracing ideas from novel sources, such as enterprise-wide innovation challenges, hackathons, and cross-functional design thinking workshops.

A global Climate Resiliency Challenge – first of its kind in the insurance industry – addressing the urgent need for better climate resiliency solutions, particularly for frontline communities that face the most severe and immediate consequences of climate change.

The California Wildfire Innovation Fund, which CSAA helped create with Blue Forest, and committing $25M to support ventures that decrease the severity and frequency of catastrophic wildfire by supporting forest restoration-related economic development.

to support ventures that decrease the severity and frequency of catastrophic wildfire by supporting forest restoration-related economic development. A landscape design contest – a collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley – designed to produce innovative, affordable ideas for homeowners that emphasize wildfire defense while preserving attractiveness.

– designed to produce innovative, affordable ideas for homeowners that emphasize wildfire defense while preserving attractiveness. CSAA's commitment to taking proactive steps in mitigating its environmental impact and addressing climate change.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group offers automobile, home and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and, with over $6 billion in revenue, is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads and YouTube).

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CSAA Insurance Group