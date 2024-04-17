CSAA Insurance Group Releases Impact Report Detailing its Significant Initiatives and Contributions in 2023

Report highlights progress toward goals for planet, people, practice

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, today released its 2023 Impact Report (https://csaa-insurance.aaa.com/impact), assessing its collective progress toward its goals for planet, people and practice and highlighting its accomplishments in these areas.

"We recognize that addressing one audience or one area in isolation may not lead to our desired outcomes," said Mike Zukerman, CSAA's interim president and chief executive officer. "That's why we've started to employ a broader lens – total social impact – when looking at our imprint on our planet, our people, and the communities we serve as we progress on our journey in these spaces."

Key highlights from the 2023 Impact Report include the following:

50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

The company's goal of a 50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 was achieved in 2023 – two years ahead of plan. (Note: Inclusive of Scopes 1, 2 and 3, inclusive of business travel, employee commute, work-from-home energy, and paper emissions, vs. 2016 baseline.)

Improved CDP score

For the second year, CSAA voluntarily submitted its climate journey, including its emission inventories, to the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), a not-for-profit charity that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CSAA scored a B for 2023, a significant improvement from its 2022 score of a C. This milestone will help the company propel its work forward and better understand its strengths and opportunities.

$25M investment in California Wildfire Innovation Fund

CSAA committed to investing $25M in the California Wildfire Innovation Fund. The company partnered with Blue Forest Asset Management, a conservation finance non-profit focused on forest restoration, to create the fund with the goal of helping protect the environment, its customers and communities. Part of the investment has been allocated to impactful projects that are helping to reduce wildfire risk while providing job opportunities in rural communities.

Go Green Benefit program

In 2023, CSAA developed the Go Green Benefit program for launch in 2024. This decarbonization strategy offers employees financial incentives to purchase green electricity for home offices, supports employees with solar energy and encourages climate-friendly commuting for in-office employees.

Milestone in representation of women

In 2023, CSAA accomplished an important milestone – representation of women at the supervisor, manager and executive levels (combined) achieved parity with the U.S. labor force. The only level below parity is the executive group, at 46%.

Climate Resiliency Challenge

In 2023, CSAA – along with design firm IDEO and professional services firm Aon, among others – launched the global Climate Resiliency Challenge. The Challenge sought solutions to help frontline communities prevent, prepare for and recover from climate-related disasters, such as wildfires, floods and extreme weather. The 2023 Impact Report features six case studies celebrating some of the Challenge winners and how their big ideas have leaned into innovation to support their communities.

"We engage in partnerships to enable this work because we know that partnering for change makes change far more likely to occur," said Zukerman. "We believe that our impact strategy facilitates an empowered workforce and trust in our company, all of which are integral to the sustainable growth and profitability of our organization."

For more information, access the full 2023 Impact Report.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads and YouTube).

