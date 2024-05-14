CSAA INSURANCE GROUP'S DEBRA BRACKEEN APPOINTED TO FACTION BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BRINGING EXPERTISE IN TECHNOLOGY AND VEHICLE INNOVATION

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faction, a pioneer in developing right-sized driverless vehicle fleets, proudly announces the appointment of Debra Brackeen, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at CSAA Insurance Group, to its Board of Directors. Brackeen's extensive background in technology and the vehicle space positions her as a valuable asset in advancing Faction's mission to revolutionize driverless mobility solutions.

Faction Driverless Light Electric Vehicles

Faction's Founder and CEO, Ain McKendrick, expressed excitement about Brackeen's addition to the board, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Debra Brackeen to the Faction team. Her leadership and expertise in technology and the vehicle space align perfectly with our commitment to shaping the future of driverless fleets. As Faction continues to lead the way in autonomous mobility, Debra's strategic insights will be instrumental in steering our innovative initiatives."

Board member and President of TDK Ventures, Nicolas Sauvage, added, "Debra Brackeen's appointment to Faction's Board of Directors emphasizes our commitment to pioneering driverless mobility solutions. With her unparalleled expertise at the intersection of technology and vehicle innovation, we are poised to accelerate our mission of revolutionizing autonomous fleets. Together, we will drive towards a future where intelligent transportation reshapes the world."

Debra Brackeen is widely recognized for her strategic acumen and transformative leadership. In her role at CSAA Insurance Group, she has played a pivotal role in driving innovation at the intersection of technology and insurance. Her unique perspective on the evolving landscape of vehicles and technology is poised to contribute significantly to Faction's strategic direction.

Brackeen shared her enthusiasm about joining Faction's Board of Directors, saying, "I am honored to be a part of Faction's visionary team. The fusion of cutting-edge technology and intelligent vehicle solutions is reshaping the future of transportation, and I am eager to contribute to Faction's leadership in this space. Together, we can drive innovation that makes a lasting impact on the autonomous mobility landscape."

Faction is confident that Brackeen's wealth of experience will enhance the board's ability to navigate the complex challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving driverless vehicle industry.

About Faction:

Faction Technology, Inc. is a leader in developing right-sized driverless vehicle fleets. As pioneers in supervised autonomous mobility, Faction is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that redefine the future of transportation. With a commitment to sustainability, safety, and technological excellence, Faction is driving the evolution of autonomous mobility for a smarter, more connected world. Learn more at www.faction.us.

SOURCE Faction Technology, INC.