CSafe Expands Executive Team with Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial leader, Anthony Pishotti, joins CSafe executive team to further drive the company's portfolio and geographic growth.

MONROE, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe, the largest active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions provider for the biopharmaceutical industry, announced today that Anthony Pishotti has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This expansion of the executive leadership team will accelerate CSafe's mission to ensure patients around the world receive the medicines and treatments they need.

Anthony Pishotti, CSafe Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Pishotti brings over 20 years of deep operating, financial, and commercial leadership across the Warehouse Automation, Material Handling, Aircraft Engines, Rail, and Energy industries. He rose through the finance teams at multiple high performing organizations, serving in CFO positions with Honeywell, GE Aviation, and GE Transportation.  A true cross-functional executive, he was most recently the VP of Global Sales at Honeywell International.  In this role he was responsible for a $2 billion warehouse automation business with 100+ global sellers aimed at expanding into new markets, growing share of wallet, and introducing new solution offerings.

"We are pleased to welcome Anthony to the CSafe team. His experience leading global companies through best-in-class financial planning, commercial operations, and M&A integrations will be invaluable," said Patrick Schafer, CEO of CSafe. "As we rapidly introduce innovative products and real-time tracking solutions to our active and passive containers, there is no doubt that Anthony's leadership will accelerate our growth."

In this role, Mr. Pishotti will lead the company's Finance team, guide strategic planning and annual budgeting process, partner with the business on Merger and Acquisition opportunities, and actively support commercial efforts. 

Mr. Schafer added, "CSafe's commitment to innovation has propelled us into an exciting time for growth. As we continue to deliver comprehensive, high performing solutions for our pharmaceutical customers, we look forward to Anthony's leadership and support in creating value for all stakeholders."

About CSafe

CSafe offers the most comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs around the world. With a "patient-first" focus, deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe delivers industry-leading products in both the active and passive segments. CSafe is the only provider with an end-to-end portfolio including active and passive bulk air cargo, parcel, cell and gene and specialty last-mile use cases and the ability to meet the complete range of pharma cold-chain shipping requirements with industry-leading quality and reliability. Offering nearly any size, duration and temperature – CSafe is at the heart of your cold chain. csafeglobal.com

