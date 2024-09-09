CSC Generation Enterprise Acquires Backcountry, Expanding Its Portfolio of Consumer-Centric Brands

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC Generation Enterprise (CSC), a multi-brand technology platform known for acquiring and turning retailers into high-performing, digital-first businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Backcountry, a leading online specialty retailer for outdoor recreation gear and apparel. This acquisition also includes Backcountry's family of brands: MotoSport, Competitive Cyclist, and Steep and Cheap.

This strategic acquisition strengthens CSC's position in the retail industry, expanding its portfolio to over ten brands. Backcountry's diverse product offerings and loyal customer base align perfectly with CSC's dedication to delivering curated experiences that better meet customer expectations.

"We were drawn to Backcountry for several compelling reasons: their extensive and varied product range, deep connections with the outdoor community, and the remarkable passion and loyalty of their customers," said Justin Yoshimura, founder and CEO of CSC. "By integrating their strengths with our commitment to digital innovation, we believe there is significant potential for continued growth."

"Joining CSC is a significant milestone for us. Our team is enthusiastic about utilizing CSC's expertise and resources to accelerate the Backcountry strategy. We are confident that this acquisition will enable us to expand our market presence and continue delivering outstanding outdoor experiences," said Melanie Cox, CEO of Backcountry.

Backcountry will continue to operate under its brand name, with a focus on maintaining its unique identity and strong customer relationships.

J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor to Backcountry and Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton represented CSC.

About CSC Generation Enterprise:

CSC Generation Enterprise (CSC) is an AI-enabled multi-brand platform that acquires and transforms retailers into profitable, digital-first, consumer-centric businesses. CSC's retail platform is purpose built around its core M&A strategy and drives alpha by encoding revenue growth, unit margin management, and other expert-level retail practices into automation and AI. CSC owns and operates more than 10 retail, eCommerce, and wholesale brands, including Sur La Table, Backcountry, and One Kings Lane.

About Backcountry

Established in 1996, Backcountry stands as a trusted cornerstone in outdoor retail, known for its commitment to providing premium products and services tailored to a variety of recreational pursuits—skiing, snowboarding, biking, running, camping, hiking, climbing, paddling, fishing, and beyond. For beginners and pros alike, Backcountry sells nearly 800 esteemed brands, both online and across its nine U.S. brick-and-mortar locations. This includes Backcountry's in-house apparel line, which has produced several performance-driven franchises known for quality and durability such as Cottonwoods, Cardiac, Tahoe, Wasatch, Slickrock and more—each developed in collaboration with Backcountry's athlete team and backed by its team of Gearhead experts. With decades of experience, a broad assortment of innovative products, and an unparalleled concierge service, Backcountry is your one-stop-shop for every adventure at any budget.

