CSC ServiceWorks Appoints Mark Reinbold as Chief Executive Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, a leading provider of residential and commercial laundry solutions and air services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark Reinbold as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 16, 2026. Reinbold succeeds Deirdre Evens, who has served as interim CEO and will return to the Board of Directors following a transition period.

Mark is a proven operator and growth leader with deep experience building profitable, service-led business models. Post this Mark Reinbold Named as Chief Executive Officer, CSC ServiceWorks, effective March 16, 2026.

"Mark is a proven operator and growth leader with deep experience building profitable, service-led business models at scale," said Will Sherrill, Partner at Pamplona Capital Management. "He brings the right combination of commercial discipline, operational rigor, and customer focus to accelerate CSC's strategy and deliver durable value for customers and stakeholders."

Reinbold brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global service and infrastructure organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO of Kamran and Company, LLC, leading teams that deliver complex infrastructure solutions supported by strong execution and long-term customer partnerships. Prior to Kamran and Company, Reinbold spent nearly 20 years with Johnson Controls, including leadership roles in sustainable infrastructure. In those roles, he helped shift portions of the business from traditional product-led sales to an Infrastructure-as-a-Service approach—combining technology enablement, performance commitments, and long-term service agreements to deliver measurable customer outcomes over time. He led global teams delivering large-scale service and infrastructure solutions and was a visible executive voice on "as-a-service" models and smart building outcomes.

"I'm honored to join CSC ServiceWorks," said Reinbold. "CSC has a strong foundation, talented teams, and a clear opportunity to increase value through disciplined execution, operational alignment, and a service model that deepens customer relationships. I look forward to partnering with the team to build on that momentum."



"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Deirdre Evens for her leadership as interim CEO and for helping position CSC for its next chapter," Sherrill added.

About CSC ServiceWorks

CSC ServiceWorks is a leading provider of laundry solutions and air services, delivering reliable, technology-enabled offerings to multi-family and commercial customers across the United States and Canada.

SOURCE CSC ServiceWorks, Inc.