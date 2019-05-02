CSC ServiceWorks Continues to Lead in Sustainability and Greenhouse Gases Mitigation

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), the industry leader in commercial laundry solutions and air vending services, is pleased to announce that its Lighten the Load™ initiative has reached a new milestone in greenhouse gases mitigation. Since partnering with Carbonfund.org, a non-profit organization committed to leading the fight against climate change through carbon offsets and reductions, CSC has successfully mitigated over 130 million pounds of CO2 through external carbon reduction projects.

The environmental impact is equivalent to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from average passenger vehicles driving 147,058,824 miles or the carbon sequestered by 1,554,969 tree seedlings grown over 10 years.

CSC ServiceWorks serves more than 1,300 universities, colleges and student housing locations across the United States and helps each campus promote sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint through its Lighten the Load™ program.

"We are proud to do everything we can to work with our partner schools to help them achieve their own sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprints," said Dave Drake, Executive Vice President at CSC ServiceWorks.

In addition to carbon offsets, the program promotes sustainability by educating students on how to make sustainable choices in the laundry room and offering environmentally responsible solutions to administrators to reduce the environmental impact of their residence halls.

"We take a multifaceted approach to educate and serve students, which is reinforced each year as new students come in," said Drake. "We combine our digital suite of technology solutions with installation of the most water and energy efficient equipment available to have the greatest impact."

CSC ServiceWorks is supporting Carbonfund.org's projects in the world's largest rainforest located in the Brazilian Amazon, often referred to as the "Lungs of the Earth." The Purus and Russas REDD (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation) Projects will protect more than 180,000 acres from forest clearing and prevent millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Both projects have achieved dual-validation to the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCBS) with gold distinction.

"We commend CSC ServiceWorks and their commitment to creating carbon neutral laundry services for campuses nationwide," said Eric Carlson, President at Carbonfund.org. "Their commitment to water conservation and energy efficiency is exceptional."

