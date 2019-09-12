CSC ServiceWorks Installs Digital Laundry Technology at Colleges & Universities Nationwide

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, ("CSC"), the industry leader in commercial laundry solutions and air vending services, continues to bring innovation to their clients through its proprietary digital laundry technology. Most recently, students and administrators at universities across the country are returning to find a more modern laundry experience on campus this fall.

This year marks 16 years since CSC pioneered remote machine monitoring by launching LaundryView® and the company is advancing the industry again with its state-of-the-art Digital Laundry system. The new platform offers greater convenience by allowing students to make secure cashless payments, check machine availability and request refunds from a mobile app while providing administrators and service teams with real-time revenue, service and usage data.

CSC has installed proprietary Digital Laundry technology on more than 15,000 machines nationwide and it's no surprise that universities have been the most eager to adopt the newest technology.

"Our team at CSC recognizes that college students are among some of the most technologically adept people," said Dave Drake, Executive Vice President at CSC ServiceWorks. "We've anticipated what this generation will want next and have been able to create programs that benefit not only the students, but campus facilitators as well."

In serving more than 1,000 academic institutions nationwide, CSC teams have been working this summer to make Digital Laundry available on campuses in advance of the new school year. Long term clients as well as those recently switching to CSC are implementing this platform. These include the University of Kentucky, Lees-McRae College and Allen University among others.

"Our students gave the new system a standing ovation!" said Jarad Russell, Director of Residential Life and Housing at Lee University. "The system has been easy to use, and the technology has empowered us to be on the same page as our students. Having machine availability, payments, and reminders all on their phones has increased student satisfaction."

"The reason we've become the largest service provider to colleges and universities nationwide is because we continually invest in our technology platform," said Taylor Doggett, Executive Vice President of Field Technology at CSC. "We've built our technology to work across multiple machine manufacturers, creating a network of connected machines that allows us to better serve clients and deliver a modern and convenient consumer experience."

CSC has spent many years reinventing the campus laundry room, focusing efforts on student engagement to not only assist in developing this necessary life skill, but to also solicit feedback on the partnership and ideas on how to make their lives easier. Digital Laundry is just one of several ways the company is leveraging innovation and technology to make laundry effortless and advance the industry.

"We are very excited about what's ahead and what we're doing to change our business," said Mark Hjelle, Chief Executive Officer of CSC ServiceWorks. "We made the commitment to build the right technology platform and bring the right talent into our organization. From our board of directors to specialists in digital operations, application design and user experience, our entire team is working to create best-in-class experiences for millions of consumers."

About CSC ServiceWorks:

CSC ServiceWorks, with over 1.4 million machines in service, is the leading provider of commercial laundry solutions to the multi-family housing and education markets as well as an industry leader in air and vacuum vending services at convenience stores and gas stations. CSC ServiceWorks has a workforce of over 3,000 dedicated professionals throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information about CSC ServiceWorks, visit www.cscsw.com.

