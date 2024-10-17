CSC ServiceWorks Introduces Andrei Girenkov as New Chief Technology Officer

Multifamily Industry Veteran Tapped to Strengthen Core Tech Systems

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), a leading consumer services platform company delivering tech-enabled laundry and air services, recently announced Andrei Girenkov as Chief Technology Officer. Girenkov will lead CSC in strengthening and securing the company's core digital systems, managing its payment technologies, and building on CSC's resident experience automation and marketplace platform, One Tap Away.

"We are excited to welcome Andrei to the CSC ServiceWorks family," said Rod Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer at CSC. "He brings with him a deep expertise of the multifamily industry that will be critical to our entire technology footprint. His intimate understanding of technology needs for owner/operators will help to further champion our innovation and tech-forward platform synergies."

Girenkov brings more than 20 years of rental housing experience to CSC, having previously served as Chief Technology Officer for Greystar, the largest operator of apartments in the United States. During his tenure he was responsible for worldwide technology acquisitions, implementation and oversight, as well as data and digital product management, leading an enterprise technology team and creating its proptech ecosystem. Girenkov is involved in several civic organizations and serves as an alumni advisory board member for the School of Computer Science, Institute for Software Research at Carnegie Mellon University.

"I am thrilled to join CSC ServiceWorks at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. With the rapid advancements in technology and the evolving needs of our customers, I look forward to leading the charge in innovating our solutions and enhancing operational efficiencies," said Girenkov. "Together with this talented team, we will continue to deliver exceptional service while driving the future of connected and sustainable services."

For more than 95 years, CSC has been the leading provider of laundry solutions and air vending services in the United States and Canada. With more than 800,000 machines worldwide, CSC's driving purpose has been to provide consistent innovation, dependable equipment and people-focused service to make life easier for more than 30 million residents, consumers, property managers and owners every day.

About CSC ServiceWorks

CSC is the leading consumer services platform company throughout the United States and Canada that delivers technology-enabled laundry services in the multifamily, academic, and hospitality markets and tire inflation services in the convenience store and gas station space. We work to make life easier by providing seamless experiences and world-class service to millions of consumers, property managers, and owners every day. Our engaged team members continue to innovate and lead our industry as we find new ways to deliver value to our customers and the communities we serve. For more information about CSC ServiceWorks, visit www.cscsw.com .

