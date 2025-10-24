CSC to Host Major Hiring Event November 15 at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX

News provided byContemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
Oct 24, 2025, 20:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), the nation's leader in crowd management, event security, and guest services, is proud to announce a large- scale hiring event for licensed security staff positions for Super Bowl LX, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The in-person hiring event will be held Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Levi's Stadium. Attendees will have the opportunity to apply, interview, and receive conditional job offers on the spot for essential roles in licensed security and that ensure the safety and experience of fans at the biggest sporting event of the year. To be considered, candidates need a current CA Security License or in the process of attaining one.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
- Available Positions: Licensed Security
For more than five decades, CSC has been the premier name in event security and guest services, trusted by the world's most iconic venues, leagues, and organizations. As the official and exclusive provider of security and guest services at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX, CSC brings unmatched expertise, professionalism, and reliability to the National Football League's most prestigious event.
CSC is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with the NFL, serving as the sole provider responsible for security and guest services on game day and helping deliver a safe, seamless, and unforgettable fan experience on football's biggest stage. From the Super Bowl to the World Series, from the Olympics to major music festivals, CSC's 48+ offices nationwide and thousands of trained professionals stand at the forefront of the live event industry.
Requirements
- Must be 18 years or older
- Must bring a valid government-issued photo ID
- Must be able to pass required background screenings and complete training
- Possession of California Guard Card will be required to work Super Bowl campus coverage and game day.
- Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed
- Strong communication and customer service skills
What to Expect
- On-site interviews and conditional job offer
- Details on pay, scheduling, and training provided during the event
- Opportunities to be part of the team that delivers one of the most-watched sporting events in the world
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register online at: www.csc-usa.com/supersunday
Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended to expedite the hiring process.
Business Contact:
Jasmine Nwigwe
Director of Engagement - Social Media & Employee Development
Contemporary Services Corporation
17101 Superior Street
Northridge, CA 91325
[email protected]
www.csc-usa.com
SOURCE Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
