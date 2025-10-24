CSC to Host Major Hiring Event November 15 at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), the nation's leader in crowd management, event security, and guest services, is proud to announce a large- scale hiring event for licensed security staff positions for Super Bowl LX, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The in-person hiring event will be held Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Levi's Stadium. Attendees will have the opportunity to apply, interview, and receive conditional job offers on the spot for essential roles in licensed security and that ensure the safety and experience of fans at the biggest sporting event of the year. To be considered, candidates need a current CA Security License or in the process of attaining one.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Available Positions: Licensed Security

For more than five decades, CSC has been the premier name in event security and guest services, trusted by the world's most iconic venues, leagues, and organizations. As the official and exclusive provider of security and guest services at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX, CSC brings unmatched expertise, professionalism, and reliability to the National Football League's most prestigious event.

CSC is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with the NFL, serving as the sole provider responsible for security and guest services on game day and helping deliver a safe, seamless, and unforgettable fan experience on football's biggest stage. From the Super Bowl to the World Series, from the Olympics to major music festivals, CSC's 48+ offices nationwide and thousands of trained professionals stand at the forefront of the live event industry.

Requirements

Must be 18 years or older

Must bring a valid government-issued photo ID

Must be able to pass required background screenings and complete training

Possession of California Guard Card will be required to work Super Bowl campus coverage and game day.

Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed

Strong communication and customer service skills

What to Expect

On-site interviews and conditional job offer

Details on pay, scheduling, and training provided during the event

Opportunities to be part of the team that delivers one of the most-watched sporting events in the world

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register online at: www.csc-usa.com/supersunday

Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended to expedite the hiring process.

Business Contact:

Jasmine Nwigwe

Director of Engagement - Social Media & Employee Development

Contemporary Services Corporation

17101 Superior Street

Northridge, CA 91325

[email protected]

www.csc-usa.com

