C.Scale Raises $2 Million to Connect Supply and Demand for Low-Carbon Building Products in Fragmented $1 Trillion Materials Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C.Scale, a technology startup, has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding to connect supply and demand in the fragmented, $1 trillion building materials market while accelerating the shift to low-carbon construction. The investment round was co-led by Active Impact Investments and Wireframe Ventures, two leading North American early-stage investors focused on profitably building a healthier and more sustainable future.

The funding accelerates C.Scale's AI/ML-powered platform that solves a critical supply chain inefficiency: connecting building product manufacturers directly with designers at the point of specification. As regulation and owners seeking higher performance buildings drive demand for low-carbon products, C.Scale enables architects to make streamlined, data-driven design and procurement decisions while helping manufacturers reach qualified buyers.

"The building industry faces data problems that cost time and money on every project," said Jack Rusk, co-founder and CEO of C.Scale. "High-impact decisions are made in a data-scarce environment, resulting in guesswork and rework. Our platform gives project teams the right data at the right time to simplify selection of high-performance products."

C.Scale utilizes building life cycle assessment to give a holistic description of a building's materials, systems, and environmental impacts. The company's unique AI/ML toolkit gives designers and owners the ability to evaluate the impacts of their decisions from the very beginning of the project. For manufacturers, the platform will offer a flow of high-quality leads by tracking detailed material quantities and carbon performance requirements from the earliest project phases, while providing visibility into the design process from concept through construction.

"C.Scale is the connective tissue the building materials market has been missing," said Paul Straub, Managing Partner at Wireframe Ventures. "Their approach of embedding intelligence directly into design workflows creates a scalable marketplace that benefits everyone: designers get faster access to better materials, manufacturers get qualified leads, and projects achieve meaningful carbon reduction. Their early traction with top-tier firms signals this is the right solution at the right time."

In the past six months, hundreds of enterprise customers have modeled over 1,200 projects representing more than 120 million square feet of construction in C.Scale. These customers include 2 of the top 3 largest architecture firms in North America and 9 AIA Firm Award recipients. Global corporations, including Autodesk and Schneider Electric, are integrating C.Scale into their products and platforms. And Stanford University is piloting the platform to align building planning and procurement with long-term campus commitments.

In addition, C.Scale was selected for inclusion in the Catalogue of Solutions for COP30, currently on display at the Building Pavillion in Belém as part of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference. There it will serve as a resource for governments, cities, businesses, and international organizations to accelerate deployment of proven solutions to make near-zero emission and resilient buildings the norm by 2030.

"What sets C.Scale apart is the team's combination of deep building industry expertise and cutting-edge AI capabilities," said Mike Winterfield, Managing Partner at Active Impact Investments. "They've identified a massive market inefficiency in a trillion-dollar industry. By bringing supply and demand together for low-carbon building products, they're pairing a significant market opportunity with substantial emissions reduction. This is the kind of scalable infrastructure that can transform how an entire industry operates."

C.Scale is a Public Benefit Corporation putting data to work to enable low-carbon building design and streamline materials procurement. Co-founders Jack Rusk and Brad Jacobson incubated the technology at renowned architecture firm EHDD before spinning out the company in 2024. Based in San Francisco, the company combines deep industry knowledge with advanced data science to deliver actionable insights from concept through construction. To learn more, visit www.cscale.io or contact [email protected].

