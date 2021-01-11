CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF Launches Season Wednesday, Jan. 13th: Finding a Job in a Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah Pomerleau, president of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP) Silicon Valley/San Francisco Roundtable, invites the greater SF Bay Area supply chain management (SCM) community to the 2021 Program Season kickoff this week on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, free of charge.

Stephen Beard of Flexe and Dani Johnson of NetGear

Recognizing the challenges for companies and individuals posed by the global pandemic, the 2020-2022 Roundtable leadership team has crafted monthly events to serve as a resource for companies seeking top talent and for professionals struggling to find jobs or develop careers during lockdown.

During the season opener, Roundtable leadership will share and invite feedback on the season's program plan, featuring (virtual) monthly events chaired by SCM leaders from companies from Apple to NetGear and Corsair in formats ranging from happy hour networking chats to panelist dialogues and facilitated workshops -- all with the added 'dimension,' for which CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF is known, from prizes to participation of executives transforming supply chains for some of the most iconic global leaders headquartered in our area.

Wednesday, Jan. 13th at 5:30 pm CSCMP Silicon Valley VP Programs Stephen Beard (of Flexe and Univ. of Santa Clara) and Danielle (Dani) Johnson of NetGear, will facilitate a workshop developed for SCM professionals seeking career development in these difficult times. Learn what employers are really looking for in a resume and how your resume is read. Did you know where you put your qualifications is as important as what you say? Learn how to present yourself in writing to land that interview. And how to optimize interview impact. The event is free of charge, but participants must register. Links for the ZOOM session will be sent to those registered a day in advance.

To register, or for more information on CSCMP programs and leadership or to explore partnership with our Roundtable, please go to www.cscmpsfrt.org.

PR Contact: Michele Carroll, CSCMP VP Partnerships - [email protected]; 925-980-1767

