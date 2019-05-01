CSCX19 Hosts Top Customer Experience Leaders for Exclusive 2-Day Event in Chicago June 3-5, 2019
Senior CX executives from B2C leaders like Ford, SiriusXM, Wells Fargo and Stanley Black & Decker to discuss challenges, technologies and future trends driving the customer journey
May 01, 2019, 08:47 ET
DULUTH, Minn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense CX, sponsored by award-winning customer insights AI firm Luminoso, is bringing together the world's leaders in customer experience for two days of immersive panel discussions, roundtables, war stories and networking opportunities June 3-5, 2019, at The Drake Hotel in Chicago.
CSCX19 is a private, invitation-only event where 60 of the industry's most innovative Customer Experience leaders from companies like AIG, UPS and Lenovo will connect, discuss important issues and get business done. Rather than a large, impersonal conference teaming with low-level managers, CSCX19 is an executive peer group meeting designed specifically for senior leaders charting their companies' customer experience strategy.
Hands-on, real-world CX sessions, which transform the buyer-seller dynamic into conversations around best practices and war stories—expertise and solutions, not power points or sales pitches, will include participants such as:
- Richard Charette: Associate Vice President, Digital Experience Design, Wells Fargo
- Soumya Donkada: Head of Innovation, Unilever
- Steve Fisher: Director, CX & Digital Services, TELUS
- Marti Gold: Director, User Experience & Design - Connected Vehicle, SiriusXM
- Wendy Kincaid: Vice President, Web Strategy, Navient
- Jarrod Joplin: Senior Vice President, Experience Design, Bank of America Corp.
- Sabrina Sexton: Director, Global Digital Marketing & Customer Experience, Stanley Black & Decker
- Alissa Schultz: Director, Customer & Consumer Experience, Schwan's Company
CSCX19 sessions include:
- Scaling your Voice of the Customer insights practice with AI
- CX Impact Metrics You Need to Build Internal Support
- Are You Advancing Fast Enough on the CX Maturity Curve?
- Being Your Own Data Scientist in CX – Basic 1st Steps
- How AI and Machine Learning are Transforming CX
- How Customer Experience Feeds Customer Success
- Using Your Brand Promise to Drive Your CX Strategy
- How to Create a Customer Experience Culture
- Unifying Customer Experience Across Every Channel
- Why AI Empowered Humans are Better Than AI Alone
- Key Metrics to Ensure Your Customer Experience is Improving
Full-event and networking sponsorship opportunities are currently available for companies interested in sharing expertise and delivering solutions in:
- Customer Analytics & Insights
- Customer Experience Management and Process Improvement
- Customer Feedback (VOC/NPS/Surveys) and Journey Mapping
- AI/ML-Driven Automation
- Speech and Text Analytics
For more information about Common Sense CX and available sponsorships, visit www.cscx19.com or email Mitch Speers at 213829@email4pr.com
Common Sense CX is a BuyerForesight Event.
About BuyerForesight Events
BuyerForesight (a Step2 Strategy company) finds new qualified opportunities for companies and the sales intelligence to close them. Since 2014 we've helped 140 companies build over $450 million in sales pipeline. BuyerForesight Events are the smart alternatives to traditional conferences. We carefully research each prospective attendee before extending an invitation to attend. We cover conference fees, travel and lodging for qualified attendees. Our goal is to arrive at a mix of outstanding leaders and innovators who will learn from each other as much as from the experts on hand. Our attendees are actively looking for innovative solutions to their challenges, and BuyerForesight Events are a time-efficient way for them to see those solutions up close and personal. For more information, visit https://www.buyerforesight.com/events/.
Media Contact
Pola Hallquist
Apothecary Communications
213829@email4pr.com
1-866-213-9210 x801
