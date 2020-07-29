CSD Launches Major Telehealth Campaign to Help Families

Telehealth is the use of telecommunication techniques for the purpose of providing ABA therapy, parent education, and medical/health education over a distance tech platform, to treat autism symptoms.

Video conferencing is one of the main ways in which telehealth is improving access to healthcare services for patients who live in regional, rural and remote areas. Telehealth has been successfully used for over 30 years, by many fields such as psychiatry, surgery, and dermatology. Now we are bringing it to autism services with the best tech platform, and proven documentation of success.

Benefits of Telehealth

Due to the recent events of COVID-19, there has been an increased need for telehealth as a result of the shelter in place orders in effect and social distancing requirements across the nation.

With less travel time required for sessions, there is an increased utilization of client hours. The telehealth model allows for an increased access to clinicians.

Telehealth follows social distancing and shelter in place guidelines, while still allowing for successful provision of ABA therapy.

How can Telehealth work within an ABA model?

Through direct interaction via the computer and a selection of parent education models, practitioners provide clinically recommended services and deliver Behavior Skills Training for parent led ABA therapy sessions. The provider and the individual receiving services are talking and interacting in real time via high quality audio and video communication. Services are delivered as usual, with the clinician observing and analyzing sessions, taking data, making potential modifications, and giving feedback to the rest of the team and caregivers and following the guidelines of the treatment plan, however now using a Telehealth platform. BCBAs and licensed clinicians design and tailor all programming to meet the needs of each individual and their families receiving care. The CSD team will work collaboratively with the family to determine mutually agreed-upon treatment goals that will be adapted for telehealth provision.

How to prepare for Telehealth

The following are the requirements for an effective Telehealth session:

Stable Wi-Fi connection and appropriate bandwidth

Position audio and video devices to properly capture the environment

Physical arrangement that minimizes disruptions (e.g. background noises, people walking by, etc.).

Privacy Concerns

CSD utilizes a HIPAA compliant video conferencing software, as well as guidelines and protocols to eliminate any potential HIPAA breaches.

CSD and the client and caregiver will discuss all privacy guidelines or any other concerns in care regarding HIPAA compliance before stating services.

