CSE & OTC Markets Cannabis Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Public Cannabis Company Executives shared vision, answered questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Nov 01, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), today announced that the presentations from the October 30th Cannabis Investor Day are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The event featured presentations by public companies, providing insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in the fast-growing cannabis industry.
"We're proud to demonstrate the capabilities of the Virtual Investor conference to further amplify OTC Markets' programming that supports cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Adding a virtual component broadens the reach of our cannabis investor conference, expands engagement with industry leaders and provides additional opportunities to connect with investors in the cannabis space."
October 30th Participating Companies:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker
|
Speaker
|
Opening Welcome & Fireside
Chat
|
State of the Market:
Cannabis Trading in the
US & Canada
|
OTC Markets, Canadian
Securities Exchange,
Bloomberg
|
Trulieve Cannabis Corp
|
CSE: TRUL
|
Kim Rivers, CEO
|
Flower One Holdings Inc.
|
FONE
|
Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy
Officer
|
Panel Discussion
|
A Snapshot of the
Cannabis Market & What
Lies Ahead
|
Benchmark, KCSA Cannabis &
Marcum LLP
|
AYR Strategies Inc.
|
CSE: AYR.A
|
Jennifer Drake, COO
|
TerrAscend Corp
|
OTCQX: TRSSF, CSE: TER
|
Heather Molloy, EVP
|
Planet 13 Holdings
|
OTCQX: PLNHF, CSE: PLTH
|
Bob Groesbeck, CEO
|
Cresco Labs Inc.
|
OTCQX: CRLBF, CSE: CL
|
Charlie Bachtell, CEO
|
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
OTCQX: ITHUF,
CSE: IAN
|
Hadley Ford, CEO
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
