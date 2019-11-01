CSE & OTC Markets Cannabis Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Public Cannabis Company Executives shared vision, answered questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Nov 01, 2019, 08:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), today announced that the presentations from the October 30th Cannabis Investor Day are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.  The event featured presentations by public companies, providing insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in the fast-growing cannabis industry.  

LOGIN AT: http://bit.ly/1013VICAgenda

"We're proud to demonstrate the capabilities of the Virtual Investor conference to further amplify OTC Markets' programming that supports cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Adding a virtual component broadens the reach of our cannabis investor conference, expands engagement with industry leaders and provides additional opportunities to connect with investors in the cannabis space."

October 30th Participating Companies: 

Presentation

Ticker

Speaker

Opening Welcome & Fireside

Chat

State of the Market:

Cannabis Trading in the

US & Canada

OTC Markets, Canadian

Securities Exchange,

Bloomberg

Trulieve Cannabis Corp

OTCQX: TCNNF

CSE: TRUL

Kim Rivers, CEO

Flower One Holdings Inc.

OTCQX: FLOOF, CSE:

FONE

Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy

Officer

Panel Discussion

A Snapshot of the

Cannabis Market & What

Lies Ahead

Benchmark, KCSA Cannabis &

Marcum LLP

AYR Strategies Inc.

OTCQX: AYRSF

CSE: AYR.A

Jennifer Drake, COO

TerrAscend Corp

OTCQX: TRSSF, CSE: TER

Heather Molloy, EVP

Planet 13 Holdings

OTCQX: PLNHF, CSE: PLTH

Bob Groesbeck, CEO

Cresco Labs Inc.

OTCQX: CRLBF, CSE: CL

Charlie Bachtell, CEO

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

OTCQX: ITHUF,

CSE: IAN

Hadley Ford, CEO

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. 

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

