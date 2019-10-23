CSE & OTC Markets Cannabis Live-Stream Investor Conference & Webinar October 30th
Public Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Oct 23, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Investor Day. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen and watch live. The event will feature presentations by public companies, providing insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in the fast-growing cannabis industry. The program opens at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, October 30th.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.
"We're proud to demonstrate the capabilities of the Virtual Investor conference to further amplify OTC Markets' programming that supports cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Adding a virtual component broadens the reach of our cannabis investor conference, expands engagement with industry leaders and provides additional opportunities to connect with investors in the cannabis space."
October 30th Agenda:
|
Time (ET)
|
Presentation
|
Ticker
|
Speaker
|
10:00 – 11:00
|
Opening Welcome & Fireside Chat
|
OTC Markets, Canadian Securities Exchange, Bloomberg
|
11:00 – 11:30
|
Trulieve Cannabis Corp
|
CSE: TRUL
|
Kim Rivers, CEO
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Flower One Holdings Inc.
|
Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer
|
12:15 - 1:00
|
Panel Discussion
|
Benchmark Company, KCSA Cannabis & Marcum LLP
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
AYR Strategies Inc.
|
CSE: AYR.A
|
Jennifer Drake, COO
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
TerrAscend Corp
|
OTCQX: TRSSF, CSE: TER
|
TBD
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
Planet 13 Holdings
|
OTCQX: PLNHF, CSE: PLTH
|
Bob Groesbeck, CEO
|
2:30 - 3:00
|
Cresco Labs Inc.
|
OTCQX: CRLBF, CSE: CL
|
Charlie Bachtell, CEO
|
3:00 - 3:30
|
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
OTCQX: ITHUF,
CSE: IAN
|
Hadley Ford, CEO
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
