CSG Appoints Jeff Janey as Executive Vice President-Munitions Programs for CSE USA

Proven leader brings more than two decades of experience interfacing with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other Government Agencies and global acquisition expertise

PRAGUE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Czechoslovak Group ("CSG"), a leading global industrial holding company, has appointed Jeff Janey to serve as Executive Vice President of Munitions Programs for CSE USA, the company's Virginia-based U.S. division. As part of his new role, Mr. Janey will be responsible for CSE USA's development of the U.S. market for medium and large-caliber munitions through collaboration with partners and the U.S. Government, international trade, and the development of strategic relationships. Additionally, Mr. Janey will support the company's U.S. Defense Security Cooperation and international expansion projects. He brings more than two decades of experience interfacing with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and other Government Agencies as well as global acquisition and business development expertise.

CSG is the leading producer of large caliber ammo in Europe, with manufacturing facilities in Slovakia and Spain, and is ramping up its capacities and investing in production to fulfill the needs of NATO and its allies. CSG is actively seeking partners in the United States with whom it can further develop its activities in the field of large-caliber ammunition.

CSE USA plays a key role in serving the U.S. market on behalf of CSG and in facilitating global trade opportunities. The company has significant experience in the U.S. and has supplied POLR-1 radars to the U.S. Army, Federal Bureau of Investigation Hostage Rescue Unit, and police forces in Phoenix and San Antonio.

CSE USA also serves as the point of contact for the U.S. partners of the CSG Group, which owns Fiocchi Munizioni, a manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition with production sites in Missouri and Arkansas, employing over 300 employees.

"Jeff is a seasoned industry executive with deep government and private sector experience built over more than two decades," said Paul Lemke, CEO of CSE USA. "The U.S. is an extremely important market for CSG, and we plan to significantly expand our presence here, including through our planned acquisition of Kinetic Group, which we are purchasing from Vista Outdoor," added Mr. Lemke.

"CSG is a world-class organization that has built a strong global reputation and I am honored to join the company and contribute to its growth in the U.S.," Mr. Janey said. "CSG brings a long-term vision of contributing to the U.S. economy by creating jobs, serving our customers in every segment with world-class quality, and being responsible members of the communities in which we operate."

Professional Biography of Jeff Janey

Mr. Janey has more than two decades of experience in the defense and ammunition sector. Most recently, he was Sr. Director of Business Development and Strategy for the Weapon Systems Division of Northrop Grumman. Previously he held similar roles in a variety of divisions for Northrop Grumman. He also served as Vice President of Strategy for the Orbital ATK Armament Systems Division for Northrop Grumman. Mr. Janey also served as Vice President for Defense and Homeland Security Programs for American Defense International, Inc., in Washington, D.C. Additional roles include Director of Business Development for DoD/DHS for ATK Civil Ammunition in Anoka, Minnesota as well as other positions with ATK. Mr. Janey earned his Masters of Science from University of Minnesota and his Bachelor of Science from the United States Air Force Academy. Jeff is the current Chairman of National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) Munitions Technology Division.

About CSG

The global industrial and technological group CSG, owned by Czech entrepreneur Michal Strnad, has key production facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Italy, India, the UK, and the U.S. and exports its products worldwide. CSG is continuously investing into the development of its companies while expanding in its core business areas. The Group includes, for example, the Czech truck manufacturer Tatra Trucks, the world's leading manufacturer of small caliber ammunition Fiocchi, and the Czech radar manufacturer Eldis. More than 10,000 employees work in the companies included in the CSG group and in their associated companies. In 2023, the Group's consolidated sales reached USD 1.73 billion. CSG's main fields of activity are the engineering, automotive, rail, aerospace, and defense industries and small caliber ammunition production. CSG's products can be found on all continents thanks to its strong export orientation.

CSG activities in the USA

CSE USA, CSG's United States headquarters, is located in Reston, Virginia. CSG has been developing long-term relationships with leading American corporations and government agencies. In 2015, CSG obtained a license for the production of Pandur II wheeled armored personnel carriers from General Dynamics European Land Systems, the European subsidiary of General Dynamics. In 2021, CSG acquired Fábrica de Municiones de Granada, the Spanish producer of high-caliber ammunition, from the same company.

CSG also fulfilled a contract for Raytheon for several years to train Afghan National Army helicopter pilots and ground personnel, using UH-60 Black Hawks as part of its training fleet.

CSG companies have supplied radar technologies to U.S. defense organizations and police forces.

In 2022, CSG acquired Fiocchi Group, a manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition, which has two production sites in the U.S. As a result, it has become an American manufacturer in a strategic field and has successfully passed the CFIUS clearance.

Currently, CSG is bidding to buy major American manufacturers of small-caliber ammunition in The Kinetic Group, which is part of the publicly traded company Vista Outdoor. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") has cleared CSG's proposed acquisition.

CSG´s companies in Europe are major suppliers of tanks, artillery systems and high caliber ammunition for Ukraine which is co-financed also by the U.S. and other NATO member states. CSG is the leading producer of high caliber ammo in Europe, with manufacturing facilities in Slovakia and Spain.

