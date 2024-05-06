CSG Appoints Paul Lemke as CEO of CSG USA

Seasoned leader and retired U.S. Army officer to lead company's American operations during next phase of growth

PRAGUE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Czechoslovak Group ("CSG"), a leading global industrial holding company, has appointed Paul Lemke to serve as Chief Executive Officer of CSG USA, the company's Virginia-based U.S. division. As part of his new role, Mr. Lemke will be responsible for identifying opportunities for growth and innovation and for developing strategic trade relationships with key business segments, including the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement and other government agencies. Mr. Lemke has nearly three decades of military and business experience in the firearms and ammunition industries. He served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, working in military diplomacy and security assistance, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Paul Lemke, CEO CSG USA

CSG USA plays a key role in serving the U.S. market and growing global trade opportunities on behalf of CSG. The company recently supplied handheld POLR-1 through-wall imaging systems to the U.S. Army, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Phoenix and San Antonio police departments. It has also facilitated the delivery of "Straight Flush" missile guidance radars refurbished by CSG's RETIA a.s. to the U.S. Armed Forces.

CSG USA also serves as point of contact for the U.S. partners of the CSG Group, which owns Fiocchi Munizioni, a manufacturer of small caliber ammunition with production sites in Missouri and Arkansas, employing over 300 employees.

"Paul brings significant experience and knowledge of the U.S. market and our industry and we are pleased to welcome him as CEO of CSG USA," said David Štěpán, Member of the Board of Directors of CSG and CEO of the CSG Ammo+ division. "The U.S. is an extremely important market for CSG, and we plan to significantly expand our presence here, including through our planned acquisition of Kinetic Group, which we are purchasing from Vista Outdoor."

"I am thrilled to join CSG and look forward to helping drive our growth and relationships in the U.S., which is a strategically important market for the company," said Mr. Lemke. "CSG brings a long-term vision of contributing to the U.S. economy by creating jobs, serving our customers with world-class quality, and being responsible members of the communities in which we operate."

Professional biography of Paul Lemke

Paul Lemke served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served in combat arms and intelligence units and completed the U.S. Army's airborne and Ranger courses. He later served as a political-military advisor, security assistance officer, and military attaché, serving for over 10 years in Latin America. After retiring to civilian life, he founded and led PolyCase Ammunition, a company that came to market with innovative ammunition using polymer materials. He later joined the European ammunition manufacturer Ammotec as CEO of their U.S. manufacturing and distribution operations. In March 2024, he joined CSG USA as CEO.

About CSG

The global industrial and technology group CSG, owned by Czech entrepreneur Michal Strnad, has key production facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Italy, India, the UK, and the U.S. and exports its products worldwide. CSG is continuously investing into the development of its companies while expanding in its core business areas. The Group includes, for example, the Czech truck manufacturer Tatra Trucks, the world's leading manufacturer of small caliber ammunition Fiocchi, and the Czech radar manufacturer Eldis. More than 10,000 employees work in the companies included in the CSG group and in their associated companies. In 2023, the Group's consolidated sales reached $1.73 billion USD. CSG's main fields of activity are the engineering, automotive, rail, aerospace, and defense industries and small caliber ammunition production. CSG's products can be found on all continents thanks to its strong export orientation.

CSG's USA-Related Activities

CSG's United States headquarters is located in Reston, Virginia. CSG has been developing long-term relationships with leading American corporations and government agencies. In 2015, CSG obtained a license for the production of Pandur II wheeled armored personnel carriers from General Dynamics European Land Systems, the European subsidiary of General Dynamics. In 2021, CSG acquired Fábrica de Municiones de Granada, the Spanish producer of high caliber ammunition, from the same company.

CSG also fulfilled a contract for Raytheon for several years to train helicopter pilots and ground personnel of the Afghan National Army while using UH-60 Black Hawks as a part of its training fleet.

CSG companies have supplied radar technologies to U.S. defense organizations and police agencies.

In 2022, CSG acquired Fiocchi Group, a manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition, which has two production sites in the U.S. As a result, it has become a strategic American manufacturer, having successfully passed the U.S. Government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) clearance.

Currently, CSG is bidding to acquire the major American manufacturers of small-caliber ammunition that make up The Kinetic Group, which is part of the publicly traded company Vista Outdoor.

CSG´s companies in Europe are major suppliers of tanks, artillery systems and high caliber ammunition for Ukraine which is co-financed by the U.S. and other NATO member states.

