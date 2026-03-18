CSG Government Solutions Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the Ninth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today has announced it has again been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2026.

CSG has been named as one of Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms nine years in a row.

America's Best Management Consulting Firms highlights the top-performing consultancies across the United States, based on comprehensive data from surveys of more than 11,000 management consulting experts and clients. The awarded firms leverage their knowledge and expertise to solve complex problems and have established a reputation as trusted advisors to the world's largest organizations. This honor marks CSG's ninth consecutive year of recognition, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing top tier consulting services for government clients.

"CSG is proud to once again be named one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing recognition is a reflection of our committed team members, who bring their passion, energy, and expertise every day to supporting our state government clients in solving their complex program modernization challenges."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions, Inc.