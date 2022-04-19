CSG Selects No-Code Platform Appify to Help Power CSG SaaS Solutions that Improve Mobile Workforce Experience

Partnership will digitally accelerate in-field operations for the field service workforce of tomorrow

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appify, the fast-growing no-code platform for enterprise apps, today announced that CSG, a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions, will use Appify's platform to help field service workforces deliver more extraordinary customer experiences. The new CSG field service management Workforce 360 mobile app will streamline complex workflows, break down data silos for increased operational efficiency and deliver an enhanced user experience for the next generation of digital native field service workers — all without the developer resources typically required by other solutions.

"Field team members are often the only in-person interactions consumers have with brands and they are expected to be product experts, salespeople, inventory specialists and customer experience ambassadors, all at once," said Jim Hare, general manager of field service management solutions for CSG. "With CSG's new Workforce 360 mobile app and platform powered by Appify, service providers can meet these high expectations through a simpler, more connected experience. By empowering teams with the right resources and tools at their fingertips, companies will not only improve employee engagement and operational efficiency, but increase customer satisfaction, loyalty and revenues."

Today, enterprise IT leaders, who need to support large field service teams, are having challenges hiring developers. They also have a long queue of requests from their service counterparts, who want new business solutions for their mobile teams in the field - and much faster implementation. Enterprise field service leaders are similarly frustrated with overburdened IT teams who struggle to meet business demands on time and within budget. Based on numerous customer deployments, Appify's no-code platform delivers much-needed agility to field service businesses that are unable to hire enough developers and need to get to market quickly.

"CSG and Appify are both focused on reinventing customer experience for field service and other functions, but doing so typically requires extensive IT effort," said Appify CEO, Jen Grant. "We pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional platform that solves a very real problem for field service businesses — the fact that IT teams have never been more time- and resource-strapped. We are thrilled that after extensive evaluation, CSG selected Appify to deliver on the vision of simplifying the complexity of business transformation."

Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, CSG has established a proven track-record of a 100% deployment success rate complemented by 100% customer retention. CSG's breadth of experience and its leading-edge capabilities in machine learning and augmented reality are why companies around the world choose its innovative field service management solution to deliver winning experiences for customers. The solution supports field service users every day and is the engine that processes more than 100 million work orders every year for some of the world's largest communications service providers.

Appify's customers include Keysight, TataMD, and Mettler Toledo; as well as customers in a wide range of industries such as Commercial Food, Construction, Medical Devices, Semiconductor, and Technology.

See Appify and CSG at Field Service Palm Springs 2022

Appify will be discussing its strategies as well as the new field service management solution at Field Service Palm Springs 2022, where Appify founder and CTO, Hari Subramanian, will be speaking on Tuesday, April 27th on the importance of agility and speed in delivering exceptional customer service in the field. Appify will also be hosting a roundtable where field service companies will share how they've improved their customers' experience through last mile technology. CSG and Appify can be found at booth 215.

About Appify

Appify is on a mission to deliver transformational agility to businesses of all sizes through their powerful enterprise-class no-code app platform. Whether a business user automates a manual process, or your technology team extends the capabilities of your current technology stack, anyone can build a user-friendly powerful app with Appify. Located in Silicon Valley, Appify was funded by Mayfield. For more information, connect with us on www.appify.com.

