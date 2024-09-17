CSH Receives a $40 Million Grant from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSH (Corporation for Supportive Housing), a leading national nonprofit intermediary and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announced a $40 million unrestricted grant from renowned philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The generous gift will markedly support CSH's mission to build equitable, inclusive, and thriving communities through affordable housing and essential support services.

"We are deeply grateful to Ms. Scott for her unparalleled generosity and for recognizing the transformative power of supportive housing," said Deborah De Santis, President and CEO at CSH. "This donation arrives at a pivotal moment as communities across the country grapple with escalating homelessness and housing insecurity due to a severe shortage of affordable housing, racial disparities, and persistently inadequate funding for essential health and community services.

Ms. Scott's generous contribution will empower CSH to bridge these gaps and help communities address the urgent needs of people who face unnecessary barriers to housing. As outlined in its 2023-2027 strategic plan, CSH has established ambitious goals to increase and preserve affordable and supportive housing units substantially; transform the delivery of services to ensure they are coordinated across systems, person-centered, and trauma-informed; boost economic security for people living and working in supportive housing; and guide communities in addressing systemic inequities among Black and Indigenous people who are significantly overrepresented in institutional settings.

According to Ms. Scott's Yield Giving website, she has donated more than $17.3 billion to nonprofits and charities. Central to her giving is her preference to "yield" control of her support through unrestricted gifts that allow nonprofits unparalleled flexibility to use the funds where they can make the most impact.

"Ms. Scott's unbounded generosity and trust in our mission are profoundly moving. Her approach to giving, which emphasizes unrestricted support, allows us to focus on our core mission: advancing affordable housing and integrated services to help individuals and communities thrive. We are eternally thankful for her support," said De Santis.

CSH (Corporation for Supportive Housing) is a national nonprofit intermediary and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that advances affordable and accessible housing aligned with services. We accomplish our work by advocating for effective policies and funding, equitably investing in communities, and strengthening the supportive housing field. Over the course of our work, we have created more than 467,600 units of affordable and supportive housing and distributed over $1.5 billion in loans and grants. We employ approximately 170 people across 30 states and U.S. Territories. As an intermediary, we do not directly develop or operate housing but center our approach on collaboration with a wide range of people, partners, and sectors. For more information, visit www.csh.org.

