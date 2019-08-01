CSHA releases video, resource guide to help parents, others determine children's language development status, need for help

The engaging seven-minute video titled "200 by Two: An Early Intervention Guide on Communication and Language Development" describes the rapid progress infants and toddlers make toward acquiring language and identifies easily observable, age-appropriate communication skills.

As its title suggests, the video pays special attention to skills typically present by age 2, which is a critical time for language and communication development.

Four key skills for gauging a 2-year-old's language development are:

Ability to share attention with another person.

Vocabulary of at least 200 words before reaching age 3.

Routinely combining words into phrases on their own.

Playing alongside their peers.

The CSHA video advises parents to talk to their pediatrician or health care provider, or to contact a speech-language pathologist, if their 2-year-old isn't exhibiting those skills. The project was funded by a grant from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

"We're excited to share this informative video that explains communication and language benchmarks, and provides insights into what to expect and how to respond if those benchmarks aren't met," said Deb Swain. "As California's expert leaders in communication, cognition, hearing and swallowing, CSHA is proud to provide this instructional tool that will help parents and those who work with infants and toddlers know when to seek help and when a child is on track."

In addition to the video, CSHA's online resource guide provides articles, websites, apps and more to help parents, medical professionals, educators and speech-language pathologists make the best decisions possible about a child's need for supports or intervention on language development.

To view the video and resource kit, visit csha.org/200-by-two

