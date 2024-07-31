CSharpCorner Hosts Third Annual Software Architecture Conference

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSharpCorner is hosting the 3rd annual Software Architecture Conference on August 14-16, 2024. This global virtual event will bring together the brightest minds in the industry to explore the latest trends and innovative approaches for designing robust and resilient architectures in today's dynamic digital landscape.

Upwards of 30,000 will attend the three-day virtual conference to hear from more than 30 industry leading speakers, including experts from Microsoft, Mongo DB, Netflix, and Citibank. The dynamic lineup of specialist-led sessions and keynotes is designed to offer insights into the newest strategies and techniques that are driving the future of enterprise and software design and architecture.

"We're excited to host our 3rd Software Architecture Conference. The event is ideal for software architects, developers, system designers, and anyone passionate about building scalable, efficient, and forward-thinking digital solutions. Whether you're looking to stay ahead of the curve or transform your current practices, this conference is the place to be." said Stephen Simon, CSharpCorner Regional Director. "Our lineup of speakers and topics ensure that attendees gain a wealth of practical knowledge they can apply to their own projects and organizations."

CSharpCorner, one of the largest independent communities of software developers, focuses on bringing the latest innovations to the software industry. "The poor quality of software is creating chaos in the world of technology, leading to many cyber-attacks and hacks. I'm a huge fan of building better software including security-first, and quality-first software. A well-thought-out architecture is the foundation of better software. This conference brings together the brightest minds in software architecture." said Mahesh Chand, Founder of CSharpCorner. "Presenting this conference is another demonstration of our commitment to building better software and education for our software developer community."

Software Architecture Conference will be broadcast to registrants on CSharp.TV August 14 , 15, and 16, 2024.

, 15, and 16, 2024. Sessions include Azure OpenAI, .Net 2024, Transform Legacy-Architecture, and more.

CSharpCorner 's 29.4 million annual visitors and 3 million registered members stands as the premier global online community dedicated to software developers' education and growth. Users learn and share cutting-edge technology via forums, articles, code-sharing, eBooks, conferences and more. CSharpCorner is where developers come to learn, earn, and grow.

