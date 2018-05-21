CSI Announces Project Dynamo, an Industry Wide Digital Construction Initiative

CSI Project Dynamo is a pilot program to expand the North American MasterFormat®, Uniformat®, and Omniclass® standards for organizing construction information by creating a more robust connection between the standards and BIM objects. These standards are used by tens of thousands of AECO professionals globally, and embedded in a wide range of design and project software.

CSI Board Chair, Ron Geren, FCSI, AIA, CCS, CCCA, said "CSI is founded on the principle of working across the spectrum of a project—from ownership, through design to construction and facility management—and serving the industry by meeting those broad and inter-connected needs. Because of this interdisciplinary approach, CSI can ensure the capabilities envisioned for this project serve the entire industry."

"The focus of the effort is to ensure that data is accurate, timely and available when and where it is needed throughout the lifecycle of a project," added Mark Dorsey, CSI Chief Executive Officer. "CSI Project Dynamo will consult with subject-matter experts, industry associations, and Construction Specifications Canada to create the pathway towards improved workflow and better organization of information to ensure we keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital world and meet diverse industry needs."

Those interested in participating in Project Dynamo can find more information at www.CSIProjectDynamo.org.

About CSI

Founded March 1948, the Construction Specifications Institute (www.csiresources.org) is a national association of more than 7,500 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, education and certification of professionals to improve project deliver processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers' vision, the material producers' solutions and the constructors'' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives.

