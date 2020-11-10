CSI Compressco Introduces Digitally Enhanced Compression Telemetry System

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) today introduced Helix™ digitally enhanced compression, a custom telemetry system leading a step change in compression and reliability through the provision of advanced data collection on compressors and engines in real time. Leveraging leading edge cloud technologies and big data, customers can now access their fleets' metrics and performance trends and engage our in-house experts to analyze and interpret data all while maximizing compression reliability and production.

The Helix digitally enhanced compression system delivers real-time remote monitoring and control of compressor fleets. The system communicates at significantly higher fidelity rates, streaming data 1440 times faster than our current telemetry solution. Helix digitally enhanced compression uses big data to improve performance, reliability, and predictive maintenance.

"Not only do customers benefit from real time visibility into the performance of each compressor unit, our partnership is expected to further improve operating margins by allowing our field personnel to apply predictive maintenance best practices to enhance run time and minimize down time," said Roy McNiven, senior vice president of operations. "Currently we have completed approximately 25% of the hardware upgrade roll outs on our high horsepower compressor units and expect to be fully deployed by the end of 2021."

As part of our Helix digitally enhanced compression development, CSI Compressco is the only oilfield services company to partner with Houston's Rice University D2K program, a partnership specifically designed to analyze big data and develop machine learning models that enhance current predictive maintenance programs.

Helix digitally enhanced compression telemetry system consists of the following components:

Helix Connected Fleet

Helix Customer Portal

Helix Data Sharing

Helix 24/7 Monitoring Center

Helix Cloud Platform

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. CSI Compressco's compression and related services business includes a fleet of more than 4,900 compressor packages providing approximately 1.17 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in certain Latin American markets. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. CSI Compressco is managed by CSI Compressco GP Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI).

